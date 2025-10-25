Iowa Wolves Acquire Returning Player Rights to Guard Quenton Jackson and 2027 Second Round Pick from Windy City

Published on October 25, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves, the NBA G League affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves, today announced the team has acquired the returning player rights to guard Quenton Jackson and a future second-round pick in the 2027 NBA G League Draft from the Windy City Bulls in exchange for the returning player rights of forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili.

Jackson, 6-5, has appeared in 40 NBA games (seven starts) over three seasons, splitting time with the Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards, averaging 5.5 points on 46.7% shooting, including 30.8% from three, 1.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 13.2 minutes per game.

The Inglewood, Calif., native has seen action in 107 career NBA G League games (56 starts) since the 2022-23 season with the Capital City Go-Go, Indiana Mad Ants and Windy City Bulls, averaging 16.5 points on 50.6% shooting, including 31.9% from three, 4.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 30.0 minutes per game.

The former Texas A&M Aggie has also seen action in five NBA G League Playoff games (three starts) with the Go-Go and Mad Ants, averaging 23.2 points on 49.4% shooting, including 36.0% from three, 4.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.2 blocks in 37.1 minutes per game.

Bezhanishvili, 6-9, appeared in 27 games (14 starts) for the Wolves during the 2023-24 season, averaging 9.3 points on 55.8% shooting, including 31.3% from three, 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 23.7 minutes per game.







NBA G League Stories from October 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.