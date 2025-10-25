Legends Finalize 2025-26 Training Camp Roster Following G League Draft

Frisco, TX - The Texas Legends, the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks, have finalized their 2025-26 training camp roster following selections in the 2025 NBA G League Draft.

With the 11th overall pick, the Legends selected Kario Oquendo, a guard from SMU. Oquendo played in all 35 games (12 starts) last season, averaging 11.2 points (46th in the ACC), 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 0.9 steals, while shooting 42.3% from three-point range.

At 15th overall, the team selected Cearius Warren, a center out of St. Thomas, who averaged 9.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in his senior season.

With their 32nd overall pick, the Legends added Sean Durugordon from Old Dominion, who was selected to the 2024-25 All-Sun Belt Third Team, put up 15.7 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game.

Closing out their draft with the 42nd overall pick, the Legends selected Chandler Baker from Colgate, who contributed 7.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game.

The Legends' training camp roster features a blend of Dallas Mavericks' two-way and affiliate players, returning rights, local tryout standouts, and newly drafted talent-all competing for a spot on the final roster. Training camp officially begins on October 27th as the team gears up for the 2025-26 season.

2025-26 Training Camp Roster:

Name Position Height Weight College Status

Max Agbonkpolo F 6'9 205 Montana State LPT

Mark Armstrong G 6'2 180 Villanova Returning

Cole Anderson G 6'4 195 UC Santa Barbara LPT

Chandler Baker G 6'5 185 Colgate Draft

Dalano Banton G 6'9 205 Nebraska Affiliate

Matthew Cleveland G 6'7 210 Miami Affiliate

Moussa Cisse C 6'11 220 Memphis Two-Way

Matthew Cross F 6'7 230 SMU Affiliate

Sean Durugordon G 6'6 215 Old Dominion Draft

Sheldon Edwards Jr. G 6'4 190 Loyola LPT

Jordan Hall G/F 6'7 200 St. Joseph's Returning

D'Moi Hodge G 6'4 190 Missouri Returning

Miles Kelly G 6'4 190 Auburn Two-Way

Ryan Nembhard G 5'11 180 Gonzaga Two-Way

Kario Oquendo G 6'4 220 SMU Draft

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl PF 6'9 230 Villanova Affiliate

Jamarion Sharp C 7'5 235 Ole Miss Returning

Zhaire Smith F 6'6 215 Texas Tech Returning

Cearius Warren C 6'9 190 St. Thomas Draft

The Legends will take on the Austin Spurs in a preseason matchup at the Thrivent HBCU Classic, hosted by Paul Quinn College, on Saturday, November 1st at 1:00 p.m. The regular season tips off on Friday, November 7th, as the Legends hit the road to face the Osceola Magic in the NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament, followed by their home opener on Tuesday, November 11th, when they welcome the Memphis Hustle to Comerica Center.

The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.







