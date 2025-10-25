Legends Finalize 2025-26 Training Camp Roster Following G League Draft
Published on October 25, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Frisco, TX - The Texas Legends, the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks, have finalized their 2025-26 training camp roster following selections in the 2025 NBA G League Draft.
With the 11th overall pick, the Legends selected Kario Oquendo, a guard from SMU. Oquendo played in all 35 games (12 starts) last season, averaging 11.2 points (46th in the ACC), 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 0.9 steals, while shooting 42.3% from three-point range.
At 15th overall, the team selected Cearius Warren, a center out of St. Thomas, who averaged 9.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in his senior season.
With their 32nd overall pick, the Legends added Sean Durugordon from Old Dominion, who was selected to the 2024-25 All-Sun Belt Third Team, put up 15.7 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game.
Closing out their draft with the 42nd overall pick, the Legends selected Chandler Baker from Colgate, who contributed 7.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game.
The Legends' training camp roster features a blend of Dallas Mavericks' two-way and affiliate players, returning rights, local tryout standouts, and newly drafted talent-all competing for a spot on the final roster. Training camp officially begins on October 27th as the team gears up for the 2025-26 season.
2025-26 Training Camp Roster:
Name Position Height Weight College Status
Max Agbonkpolo F 6'9 205 Montana State LPT
Mark Armstrong G 6'2 180 Villanova Returning
Cole Anderson G 6'4 195 UC Santa Barbara LPT
Chandler Baker G 6'5 185 Colgate Draft
Dalano Banton G 6'9 205 Nebraska Affiliate
Matthew Cleveland G 6'7 210 Miami Affiliate
Moussa Cisse C 6'11 220 Memphis Two-Way
Matthew Cross F 6'7 230 SMU Affiliate
Sean Durugordon G 6'6 215 Old Dominion Draft
Sheldon Edwards Jr. G 6'4 190 Loyola LPT
Jordan Hall G/F 6'7 200 St. Joseph's Returning
D'Moi Hodge G 6'4 190 Missouri Returning
Miles Kelly G 6'4 190 Auburn Two-Way
Ryan Nembhard G 5'11 180 Gonzaga Two-Way
Kario Oquendo G 6'4 220 SMU Draft
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl PF 6'9 230 Villanova Affiliate
Jamarion Sharp C 7'5 235 Ole Miss Returning
Zhaire Smith F 6'6 215 Texas Tech Returning
Cearius Warren C 6'9 190 St. Thomas Draft
The Legends will take on the Austin Spurs in a preseason matchup at the Thrivent HBCU Classic, hosted by Paul Quinn College, on Saturday, November 1st at 1:00 p.m. The regular season tips off on Friday, November 7th, as the Legends hit the road to face the Osceola Magic in the NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament, followed by their home opener on Tuesday, November 11th, when they welcome the Memphis Hustle to Comerica Center.
The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.
