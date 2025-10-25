San Antonio Spurs Announce Austin Broadcast Schedule for 2025-26 Season

AUSTIN - The San Antonio Spurs today announced their Austin broadcast schedule for the 2025-26 season, presented by H-E-B, which features 69 regular season games airing locally across south Texas on Fan Duel Sports Network and KVUE (ABC) and KBVO (NBC). FanDuel Sports Network will air a total of 60 regular season games. KVUE will air five games and KBVO will broadcast four games. Twenty-two Spurs games will be broadcast nationally across NBC, Peacock, Amazon Prime, ABC and ESPN, which began with the season opener on Wednesday, Oct. 22 at the Dallas Mavericks on ESPN.

GAMES ON KVUE AND KBVO

DATE OPPONENT TIME OUTLET

Oct. 24 New Orleans Pelicans 7:00 p.m. KVUE

Nov. 18 Denver Nuggets 8:30 p.m. KBVO

Dec. 19 Atlanta Hawks 6:30 p.m. KBVO

Jan. 31 Charlotte Hornets 2:00 p.m. KVUE

Feb. 5 Dallas Mavericks 7:30 p.m. KVUE

Feb. 19 Phoenix Suns 7:30 p.m. KVUE

Feb. 21 Sacramento Kings 7:00 p.m. KBVO

March 16 Los Angeles Clippers 9:30 p.m. KVUE

April 10 Dallas Mavericks 8:30 p.m. KBVO

FanDuel Sports Network will commence their regular season broadcasts with the Spurs home opener when they host the Brooklyn Nets at Frost Bank Center on Sunday, Oct. 26. Spurs programming airing on FanDuel Sports Network will also stream live on FanDuelSportsNetwork.com and the FanDuel Sports Network app when a fan authenticates through their pay-TV provider or subscribes directly. Fans can sign up for a Season Pass to FanDuel Sports Network to stream the network's games and other programming throughout the season. Monthly and annual options are also available. Local Prime Video customers can also sign up to stream FanDuel Sports Network as an add-on subscription. Visit Amazon.com/fdsn or open the Prime Video app and search for FanDuel Sports Network to get started. For more information, visit FanDuelSportsNetwork.com.

KVUE began their season broadcast with an away game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, Oct. 24. One of the Spurs annual I-35 Series games in Austin will air on KVUE, as the team hosts the Phoenix Suns Thursday, Feb. 19. The station will also broadcast the contest against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, April 10.

KBVO will debut their regular season coverage during the when the Spurs travel to Denver to play against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Nov. 28. The station will also broadcast the Spurs second of two I-35 Series games against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, Feb. 21.

Sean Elliott is back for his 25th year as lead analyst alongside play-by-play broadcaster Jacob Tobey, who is in his second season calling Spurs basketball. A new Spurs Live Pre and Postgame show host will be announced at a later date.

All Spurs games can be heard on The Zone 1300-AM now with Dan Weiss. Dan spent the past seven years as the studio host of Spurs Television's pre and postgame coverage and will succeed longtime radio broadcaster Bill Schoening who retired following the 2024-25 season.

Additional broadcast information can be found at Spurs.com/Watch, or to view the full broadcast schedule for the 2025-26 season, download the Official Spurs Mobile App, presented by Frost. For more info on how to add the Spurs schedule to your calendar, text WATCH to 210-444-5940.







