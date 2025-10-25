Long Island Nets Acquire Returning Player Rights to Jay Scrubb

Published on October 25, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Long Island Nets News Release







LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have acquired the returning player rights to guard Jay Scrubb from the Maine Celtics in exchange for the returning player rights to forward Oshae Brissett.

Scrubb (6'5", 220) appeared in 40 NBA G-League Tip-Off Tournament and regular season games for Maine last season, recording averages of 14.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 23.2 minutes per game. He has played in 97 career NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament and regular season games, averaging 18.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 28.2 minutes per contest. Scrubb earned an NBA G League Call-Up when he signed a two-way contract with the Orlando Magic on Mar. 24, 2023. The Louisville, Ky., native has also appeared in 24 career NBA games (one start) across three seasons (2020-23) with the Los Angeles Clippers and Orlando Magic, averaging 4.0 points and 1.5 rebounds in 9.8 minutes per contest. Scrubb was selected by the Brooklyn Nets with the 55th overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft and traded to the Clippers in a multi-team deal. Prior to beginning his professional career, the 25-year-old played two collegiate seasons (2018-20) at John A. Logan College, where he was named 2019-20 Junior College Player of the Year after recording averages of 21.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals per contest as a sophomore. Scrubb became the first player since 2004 to be drafted directly from junior college.

Brissett appeared in 11 NBA G League regular season games (two starts) for Long Island last season, recording averages of 12.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 25.5 minutes per game. Brissett was originally acquired by Long Island off waivers on Jan. 18, 2025.







NBA G League Stories from October 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.