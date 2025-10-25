Iowa Wolves Select Donte Ingram in the 2025 NBA G League Draft

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves, the NBA G League affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves, today announced the team has selected guard Donte Ingram with the 45th overall pick in the 2025 NBA G League Draft.

Ingram, 6-6, played four seasons at Loyola University (Ill.), appearing in 136 games (94 starts) averaging 9.1 points on 45.6% shooting, including 38.5% from three, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 26.6 minutes per game.

The Chicago native started all 38 games in which he appeared during his senior season, averaging 11.0 points on 44.3% shooting, including 39.2% from deep, including 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 30.6 minutes per game, helping lead the Ramblers to the NCAA Tournament Final Four for the first time since 1963. Following the season, he was named to the 2018 Missouri Valley Conference All-Conference Second Team and was named the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Most Outstanding Player.







