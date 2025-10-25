Cleveland Charge Set 2025 Training Camp Roster

Published on October 25, 2025

Cleveland Charge News Release







CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge have finalized their 16-man training camp roster ahead of the 2025-26 NBA G League season. Training camp begins on Monday, October 27 at Cleveland Clinic Courts.

The roster is headlined by Cleveland Cavaliers two-way players F Nae'Qwan Tomlin and F Luke Travers, with an additional two-way roster spot currently open. Three players return to the Charge from last season: F Warith Alatishe, G Darius Brown and G Sean McNeil. Joining the team as affiliate players are G/F Chaney Johnson, G Jaxson Robinson, G Zeke Mayo, and F Norchad Omier.

The Charge acquired the rights to three players in offseason trades: F Tristan Enaruna, G Killian Hayes, and F Miller Kopp. Cleveland's local open tryout produced three invites to camp: F Max Brooks, G Javier Ezquerra, and G/F Davonte Gaines. The Charge's #15 overall selection in the NBA G League International Draft, Stefan Simanicì, will round out the group coming to training camp.

NBA G League teams must submit their final regular season rosters by 5pm on November 6th. The Charge's detailed training camp roster is below:

# POS PLAYER HEIGHT LBS BIRTHDATE SCHOOL/FROM ACQUIRED

8 F Warith Alatishe 6-7 200 1/22/2000 Oregon State Returning

34 F Max Brooks 6-7 205 2/15/2002 UMass - Lowell Local Tryout

10 G Darius Brown II 6-2 195 7/28/1999 Utah State Returning

13 F Tristan Enaruna 6-8 220 6/26/2001 Cleveland State Trade

1 G Javier Ezquerra 6-1 175 1/3/2002 Wagner College Local Tryout

0 G/F Davonte Gaines 6-7 180 1/19/2000 Providence Local Tryout

3 G Killian Hayes 6-5 195 7/27/20001 France Trade

31 F Chaney Johnson 6-8 220 7/20/2002 Auburn Affiliate

18 F Miller Kopp 6-7 220 11/24/1998 Indiana Trade

5 G Zeke Mayo 6-4 185 12/18/2002 Kansas Affiliate

12 G Sean McNeil 6-4 205 8/17/1998 Ohio State Returning

15 F/C Norchad Omier 6-7 248 8/28/2001 Baylor Affiliate

2 G Jaxson Robinson 6-6 192 12/3/2002 Kentucky Affiliate

11 C Stefan Simanicì 6-9 215 8/2/2001 Bosnia & Herzegovina Int'l. Draft

33 F Luke Travers 6-7 207 9/3/2001 Australia Two-Way

35 F Nae'Qwan Tomlin 6-8 205 12/10/2000 Memphis Two-Way

Head Coach - Eli Kell-Abrams (Emerson)

Assistant Coach - Sam Hershberger (Elon)

Assistant Coach - Doron Perkins (Santa Clara)

Assistant Coach - Daniel Sokolovsky (Hunter College)

Assistant Coach/Video Coordinator - Willie Williams (Cleveland State)

NBA Coaching Development Program Assistant - Mickell Gladness (Alabama A&M)

Coaching Analytics - Max Brandt (SMU)

Head Athletic Trainer - Takuya Kikuchi (Oregon State)

Cleveland Clinic Athletic Trainer - Myles Thornton (Incarnate Word)

Strength & Conditioning Coach - Raphael Whittingham (Delaware State)

