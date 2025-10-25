Greensboro Swarm Selects Olisa Akonobi in 2025 NBA G League Draft

Published on October 25, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, selected center Olisa Akonobi (23rd overall) in the first round of the 2025 NBA G League Draft, it was announced today. The Swarm also acquired a future 2026 first-round pick via the Windy City Bulls and a 2026 second-round pick via the Osceola Magic in exchange for the draft rights to guard Ethan Taylor, the ninth overall pick.

Akonobi (7-0, 235) spent the past season with Astros de Jalisco of the Mexican LNPB, appearing in 14 games with averages of 4.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks across 14.4 minutes per game. He appeared in one contest for the South Bay Lakers during the 2024-25 regular season, tallying two points, four rebounds and a block during play, before going on to join the Mexican CIBACOPA. During his tenure, the 25-year-old played for Frayles de Guasave and Caballeros de Culiacan, competing in 39 games en route to averaging 7.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks across 19.1 minutes.

A native of Abuja, Nigeria, Akonobi went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft after earning SWAC Defensive Player of the Year honors in his final season at Alabama A&M. During his graduate-transfer campaign, he averaged 7.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and a conference-leading 1.8 blocks per game, while pacing the Bulldogs with a 57.4% mark from the field. In his lone season in Division I play, he recorded a block in 21 of 31 games, including six-block efforts against Illinois, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Alabama State.

