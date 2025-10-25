Osceola Magic Announce Training Camp Roster Following 2025 NBA G League Draft
Published on October 25, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Osceola Magic News Release
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Oct. 25, 2025) - The Osceola Magic acquired the draft rights to guard Ace Baldwin Jr. (third overall) in exchange for the draft rights to Tyler Smith (second overall) from Capital City. The team also drafted Ebenezer Dowuona with the 16th overall pick in the 2025 NBA G League Draft.
Baldwin Jr. (6'1", 190, 06/07/2001) went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft after spending two seasons (2023-2025) with Penn State. He appeared in 63 games (61 starts) and averaged 14.1 ppg., 6.5 apg., 2.7 rpg. and 2.5 stlpg. in 34.9 minpg. Baldwin played at VCU (2020-23) prior to joining the Nittany Lions.
Dowuona (6'11", 230, 06/30/2002) went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft after playing collegiately at James Madison (2024-25). The Ghana native appeared in 28 games for the Dukes and averaged 2.0 ppg. and 2.2 rpg. in 11.5 minpg. He also played at North Carolina State (2020-23) and Georgia Tech (2023-24).
Osceola will open training camp beginning on Monday, October 27 at Kia Center. The team's training camp roster stands at 17 players and is listed below.
The roster includes three players signed to two-way contracts with the Orlando Magic, six returning rights players, three affiliate players, three local player tryout invitees and two NBA G League Draft selections.
The Osceola Magic will host its 2025 Media Day on Tuesday, October 28 at Kia Center. Media members interested in attending can still reach out to Communications Manager Alex Koslow (akoslow@osceolamagic.com) for credentials.
The Osceola Magic will officially tip off the 2025-26 season at Osceola Heritage Park on Friday, November 7, against the Texas Legends. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive an Osceola Magic home schedule t-shirt, courtesy of 7 Brew. Tip-off set for 7 p.m. ET.
2025-26 OSCEOLA MAGIC TRAINING CAMP ROSTER
(as of Oct. 25, 2025)
No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. DOB College
9 Will Baker C 6-11 240 12-21-2000 LSU
13 Ace Baldwin Jr. G 6-1 190 06-07-2001 Penn St.
26 Reece Beekman G 6-3 190 10-8-2001 Virginia
8 Jamal Cain* F 6-6 191 03-20-1999 Oakland
15 Jacob Calloway F 6-8 215 04-30-1996 Southern Utah
3 Colin Castleton* C 6-10 250 07-10-2000 Florida
4 Jalen Crutcher G 6-2 175 07-18-1999 Dayton
6 Johnell Davis G 6-4 210 05-23-2001 Arkansas
21 Ebenezer Dowuona C 6-11 230 06-30-2002 James Madison
0 Tre King F 6-7 230 10-01-1999 Iowa St.
10 Justin Minaya F 6-5 205 03-26-1999 Providence
2 Alex Morales G 6-6 180 11-21-1997 Wagner
24 Lester Quiñones G 6-4 208 11-16-2000 Memphis
7 Orlando Robinson* C 6-10 235 07-10-2000 Fresno State
1 Javonte Smart G 6-4 205 06-3-1999 LSU
5 Zac Triplett F 6-5 165 10-19-2001 Portland
23 Phillip Wheeler F 6-8 185 04-23-2002 None
*= Two-Way Contracts
STAFF:
Head Coach: Dylan Murphy
Associate Head Coach: Johnny Taylor
Assistant Coaches: Corey Hawkins, Jack Hostetler
Player Development: Ike Hermer
Video Coordinator: Joe Gimbel
General Manager: Kevin Tiller II
Assistant General Manager: Mike Sain II
Basketball Operations Coordinators: Damon Price, Austin Marciniak, Anthony Forrester
Head Strength & Performance Coach: Earl Wilcox
Head Athletic Trainer: Jasmin Brown
Assistant Athletic Trainer: Michael Herbert
