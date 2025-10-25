Maine Celtics Select Two in NBA G League Draft, Announce Training Camp Roster

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Celtics today announced the team has acquired two players in today's NBA G League Draft, rounding out their training camp roster for the 2025-26 NBA G League season.

Maine selected Vance Jackson in the Second Round (41st overall). The Celtics followed that up by taking Nicolas Timberlake with the 54th overall selection. After the conclusion of the draft, Maine completed a trade with the Motor City Cruise, acquiring Stefan Todorovic, who was selected 7th overall in the First Round of today's draft. All three players are expected to be in Maine for the opening of training camp, which begins on Monday.

Todorovic, a rookie from Serbia, started all 35 games during his senior season at Pepperdine. He led the team in scoring in 2024-25, averaging 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. Prior to Pepperdine, Todorovic played collegiately for both San Francisco and SMU.

Jackson is a G League veteran, playing parts of the past two seasons with Salt Lake City and Raptors 905, respectively. Recruited to play at UConn, Jackson made several stops in his NCAA career, concluding at East Carolina in 2021-22.

Timberlake, a guard, helped Kansas reach the NCAA Tournament during the 2023-24 season, averaging 5.2 points in 34 games (8 starts). Prior to joining the Jayhawks, Timberlake was a five-year standout at Towson, averaging 17.7 points in his senior season.

After the completion of the G League Draft, the Celtics announced their training camp roster. Maine is led by Two-Way Players Ron Harper, Jr., Max Shulga, and Amari Williams. Harper is back with the Celtics after playing 14 games for Maine last season. Shulga, a guard, and Williams, a center, were both selected by Boston in the Second Round of the 2025 NBA Draft. The roster also includes NBA veterans new to Maine - Wendell Moore, Jr., Kendall Brown, and Jalen Bridges have played a combined 119 games in the NBA. Forward Hason Ward and Kameron Warrens also return from last year's Maine Celtics team that reached the Eastern Conference Finals for a second consecutive year.

Below is the current Maine Celtics training camp roster:

Name Position Height Weight College How Acquired

Jalen Bridges F 6-8 225 Baylor Affiliate Player

Kendall Brown G 6-8 205 Baylor Returning Player

Rahsool Diggins* G 6-2 180 UMass Available Player Pool

Omar El-Sheikh F 6-8 220 Arkansas State 2025 Tryouts

Hayden Gray* G 6-4 190 UC-San Diego Affiliate Player

Ron Harper, Jr. G 6-5 233 Rutgers Two-Way Player

Vance Jackson F 6-9 238 East Carolina 2025 G League Draft

RJ Luis, Jr.* G 6-7 215 St. John's Affiliate Player

Makhi Mitchell C 6-10 240 Arkansas 2025 Tryouts

Wendell Moore, Jr. G 6-5 215 Duke Affiliate Player

Aaron Scott* G 6-7 200 St. John's Affiliate Player

Max Shulga* G 6-4 210 VCU Two-Way Player

Nicolas Timberlake G 6-4 200 Kansas 2025 G League Draft

Stefan Todorovic* F 6-8 190 Pepperdine 2025 G League Draft

Hason Ward F 6-9 230 Iowa State Returning Player

Kameron Warrens G 6-5 205 University of Mary Returning Player

Amari Williams* C 6-11 250 Kentucky Two-Way Player

D'Maurian Williams G 6-3 195 High Point 2025 Tryouts

*Rookie

Training camp opens on Monday. Maine's season begins on Nov. 7 at Greensboro. The Celtics return to the Portland Expo on Friday, Nov. 14 against Long Island. Tickets can be purchased by visiting MaineCeltics.com.







