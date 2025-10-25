Maine Celtics Select Two in NBA G League Draft, Announce Training Camp Roster
Published on October 25, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Maine Celtics News Release
PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Celtics today announced the team has acquired two players in today's NBA G League Draft, rounding out their training camp roster for the 2025-26 NBA G League season.
Maine selected Vance Jackson in the Second Round (41st overall). The Celtics followed that up by taking Nicolas Timberlake with the 54th overall selection. After the conclusion of the draft, Maine completed a trade with the Motor City Cruise, acquiring Stefan Todorovic, who was selected 7th overall in the First Round of today's draft. All three players are expected to be in Maine for the opening of training camp, which begins on Monday.
Todorovic, a rookie from Serbia, started all 35 games during his senior season at Pepperdine. He led the team in scoring in 2024-25, averaging 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. Prior to Pepperdine, Todorovic played collegiately for both San Francisco and SMU.
Jackson is a G League veteran, playing parts of the past two seasons with Salt Lake City and Raptors 905, respectively. Recruited to play at UConn, Jackson made several stops in his NCAA career, concluding at East Carolina in 2021-22.
Timberlake, a guard, helped Kansas reach the NCAA Tournament during the 2023-24 season, averaging 5.2 points in 34 games (8 starts). Prior to joining the Jayhawks, Timberlake was a five-year standout at Towson, averaging 17.7 points in his senior season.
After the completion of the G League Draft, the Celtics announced their training camp roster. Maine is led by Two-Way Players Ron Harper, Jr., Max Shulga, and Amari Williams. Harper is back with the Celtics after playing 14 games for Maine last season. Shulga, a guard, and Williams, a center, were both selected by Boston in the Second Round of the 2025 NBA Draft. The roster also includes NBA veterans new to Maine - Wendell Moore, Jr., Kendall Brown, and Jalen Bridges have played a combined 119 games in the NBA. Forward Hason Ward and Kameron Warrens also return from last year's Maine Celtics team that reached the Eastern Conference Finals for a second consecutive year.
Below is the current Maine Celtics training camp roster:
Name Position Height Weight College How Acquired
Jalen Bridges F 6-8 225 Baylor Affiliate Player
Kendall Brown G 6-8 205 Baylor Returning Player
Rahsool Diggins* G 6-2 180 UMass Available Player Pool
Omar El-Sheikh F 6-8 220 Arkansas State 2025 Tryouts
Hayden Gray* G 6-4 190 UC-San Diego Affiliate Player
Ron Harper, Jr. G 6-5 233 Rutgers Two-Way Player
Vance Jackson F 6-9 238 East Carolina 2025 G League Draft
RJ Luis, Jr.* G 6-7 215 St. John's Affiliate Player
Makhi Mitchell C 6-10 240 Arkansas 2025 Tryouts
Wendell Moore, Jr. G 6-5 215 Duke Affiliate Player
Aaron Scott* G 6-7 200 St. John's Affiliate Player
Max Shulga* G 6-4 210 VCU Two-Way Player
Nicolas Timberlake G 6-4 200 Kansas 2025 G League Draft
Stefan Todorovic* F 6-8 190 Pepperdine 2025 G League Draft
Hason Ward F 6-9 230 Iowa State Returning Player
Kameron Warrens G 6-5 205 University of Mary Returning Player
Amari Williams* C 6-11 250 Kentucky Two-Way Player
D'Maurian Williams G 6-3 195 High Point 2025 Tryouts
*Rookie
Training camp opens on Monday. Maine's season begins on Nov. 7 at Greensboro. The Celtics return to the Portland Expo on Friday, Nov. 14 against Long Island. Tickets can be purchased by visiting MaineCeltics.com.
NBA G League Stories from October 25, 2025
- Long Island Nets Acquire Returning Player Rights to Jay Scrubb - Long Island Nets
- Long Island Nets Acquire Returning Player Rights to Nate Williams - Long Island Nets
- Squadron Select Tray Jackson in First Round of NBA G League Draf, Acquire JZ Zaher and Darryl Morsell - Birmingham Squadron
- Osceola Magic Announce Training Camp Roster Following 2025 NBA G League Draft - Osceola Magic
- Greensboro Swarm Acquires D.J. Burns - Greensboro Swarm
- Iowa Wolves Acquire Returning Player Rights to Guard Quenton Jackson and 2027 Second Round Pick from Windy City - Iowa Wolves
- Iowa Wolves Select Donte Ingram in the 2025 NBA G League Draft - Iowa Wolves
- Wisconsin Herd Announces 2025 Training Camp Roster - Wisconsin Herd
- Greensboro Swarm Selects Olisa Akonobi in 2025 NBA G League Draft - Greensboro Swarm
- Maine Celtics Select Two in NBA G League Draft, Announce Training Camp Roster - Maine Celtics
- Legends Finalize 2025-26 Training Camp Roster Following G League Draft - Texas Legends
- Noblesville Boom Make Two selections in 2025 NBA G League Draft - Noblesville Boom
- Austin Spurs Select Pierre Crockrell II in 2025 NBA G League Draft - Austin Spurs
- Raptors 905 Select Hoggard and Pegues in 2025 NBA G League Draft - Raptors 905
- South Bay Lakers Select NBA Champion Dillon Jones with First Pick in 2025 NBA G League Draft - G League
- Cleveland Charge Set 2025 Training Camp Roster - Cleveland Charge
- San Antonio Spurs Announce Austin Broadcast Schedule for 2025-26 Season - Austin Spurs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.