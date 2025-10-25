Raptors 905 Select Hoggard and Pegues in 2025 NBA G League Draft
Published on October 25, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Raptors 905 News Release
Raptors 905, the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, announced Saturday the selections of A.J. Hoggard and JP Pegues with the 10th and 22nd pick, respectively, in the 2025 NBA G League Draft.
Hoggard appeared in 163 career games (114 starts) over four seasons at Michigan State University (2020-24) and one season at Vanderbilt University (2024-25). As a senior, the Coatesville, Pennsylvania native averaged 9.6 points, 4.6 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 26.0 minutes over 32 games (23 starts) at Vanderbilt.
Pegues appeared in 95 career games (66 starts) through three seasons at Furman University (2021-24) and one season at Auburn University (2024-25). The Nashville product averaged 18.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game during his junior season at Furman, while leading the Paladins to the Southern Conference tournament title and earning Tournament MVP honors. He owns career averages of 10.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists.
