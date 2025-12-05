Osceola Magic Bounce Back with Win over Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. - The Osceola Magic (7-3) got back into the win column with a 113-101 victory over the Oklahoma City Blue (4-7) Thursday night at Paycom Center.

Orlando Robinson remained a focal point in the Magic's offense, finishing with a game-high 23 points on 6-of-11 shooting and nine rebounds. Lester Quiñones shot an efficient 7-of-12 from the field and 3-of-6 from behind the arc on his way to a 20-point outing.

Brooks Barnhizer led the Blue in scoring with 23 points. Chris Youngblood dropped in 20 points to go along with his eight rebounds.

After a back-and-forth first quarter, the Magic led by just six points, but broke it open in the second. Quiñones scored 11 points and dished out three assists to help Osceola extend their lead to 18 going into the break.

Playing in front of their home crowd, the Blue would not go down without a fight. Oklahoma City went on a 15-2 run at the start of the third quarter and cut the deficit to just five points. After hitting back-to-back threes, Magic guard Jalen Crutcher helped stem the tide and gave the visitors momentum.

The Magic ended the third quarter up 85-77 and would control the game the rest of the way for the win.

The Magic will match up with the Blue again on Saturday, December 6 at Paycom Center. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET and can be seen on NBAGLeague.com.

The team will return to Osceola Heritage Park for two games on Sunday, December 14 and Tuesday, December 16 against the Memphis Hustle. Sunday's game will celebrate Swish's Birthday, and the first 1,000 fans will receive an Orlando Magic Night replica jersey, courtesy of City Kia of Greater Orlando. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. ET. Fans can purchase single game, season and group tickets at OsceolaMagic.com/2025-26-tickets.

