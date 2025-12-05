Gold Take Second Consecutive Win over Iowa
Published on December 4, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Grand Rapids Gold News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Gold (8-3) overtook the Iowa Wolves 134-124 in a back-and-forth matchup at Van Andel Arena. The Gold struggled to get going early, but eight first-quarter rebounds from Grand Rapids big man Moses Brown kept the game close in the early stages. Back-to-back three-pointers from NBA assignment player DaRon Holmes II sparked a run for the Gold, who finished shooting 54.8% from the field as a team. The Gold had six players in double figures halfway through the third quarter, and after going up by 10, rode their lead to the final buzzer.
Holmes led the way for the Gold with 25 points, followed close behind by Javante McCoy, who added 24 off the bench. Moses Brown dropped 22 points of his own, along with 13 rebounds and 3 blocks, posting yet another double-double. The Gold ended the game with seven players in double figures, sharing the ball well throughout the game.
Uconn product and two-time national champion Tristen Newton led the way for the Wolves with 29 points, supplemented by 23 points from NBA two-way Zyon Pullin. Alize Johnson added a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double in the effort. 19-year-old phenom Rocco Zikarsky posted a quiet performance, scoring 7 points on just 4 shots.
The Gold will face the Windy City Bulls on Tuesday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. Fans can watch live on ESPN+.
