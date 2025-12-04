Dink Pate Reaches New Heights with Career and Franchise Milestone

Published on December 4, 2025

Westchester Knicks News Release







WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK - Dink Pate of the Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, delivered a milestone performance within his young career on Wednesday December 3rd in a 116-111 loss to the College Park Skyhawks, recording career-highs with 37 points and 13 assists, including a season-best 11 rebounds and five made threes, also adding a career-tying three steals.

Pate's standout performance becomes his first professional career triple-double in only his third NBA G League season.

The historic performance also places Pate as the first Westchester Knick in franchise history to record a 35+ point triple-double. A mark that has never been reached since the Westchester Knicks inaugural season in 2014.

Pate dominated the first half against College Park accounting for 31 of Westchester's 55 points. The last time a Westchester Knick registered 30+ points in the first half of a matchup was Jacob Toppin who had 30 points against the Indiana Mad Ants on January 29, 2024.

Westchester Knicks rookie Adama-Alpha Bal would explode in the second half to help keep the Knicks fight alive. Bal finished with a career-high 28 points on 42-8 percent shooting (9-21), including a career-high seven made threes on 46.6-percent shooting (7-15). The Knicks fought admirably against College Park pulling within one point of the Skyhawks with 56.1 seconds remaining, 111-112. Westchester looked to overcome the deficit failed to convert on a three-point attempt for the lead and forced to play the free throw game down the stretch.

Pate, a Dallas, TX - native known for being the youngest professional basketball player in U.S history while playing for the G League Ignite at the age of 17, continues to fill up the stat sheet registering double digit scoring in 8 of his last 9 contests.

The Westchester Knicks look to bounce back as they remain on the road, taking on the Greensboro Swarm on Friday, December 5th at 7:00PM ET.







