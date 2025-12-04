Texas Legends Sign Rookie Forward Cam Young

Frisco, TX - The Texas Legends have claimed rookie forward Cam Young from the available player pool, the team announced today.

Young, a 6'7", 215-pound product of East Stroudsburg University, joins the Legends after attending training camp with the Delaware Blue Coats. The Philadelphia native wrapped up a stellar senior season by being named the 2025 PSAC Defensive Player of the Year and earning All-PSAC East First Team honors. Across 30 starts, he averaged 11.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game, while shooting 53.0% from the field and 73.2% (90-123) from the free throw line.

Before college, Young starred at Neumann Goretti High School - one of Pennsylvania's premier programs - where he led the team to two PIAA State Championships as captain.

In a corresponding move, the Legends have waived guard Kario Oquendo. Oquendo appeared in 8 games for Texas, averaging 3.1 points, 1.0 rebound, and 0.5 assists in 8.8 minutes per game.

