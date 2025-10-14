Legends Acquire Two Interantional Picks from Motor City
Published on October 14, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends News Release
FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends have agreed to a trade with the Motor City Cruise, acquiring Motor City's 2026 International Draft Pick and Grand Rapids' 2026 International Draft Pick.
In exchange, the Legends send Birmingham's 2026 second-round draft pick to Motor City.
The Texas Legends tip off the 2025-26 NBA G League season on November 7th on the road against the Osceola Magic. For full schedule details or ticket information, visit www.texlegends.com.
