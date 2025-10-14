Legends Acquire Two Interantional Picks from Motor City

Published on October 14, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends have agreed to a trade with the Motor City Cruise, acquiring Motor City's 2026 International Draft Pick and Grand Rapids' 2026 International Draft Pick.

In exchange, the Legends send Birmingham's 2026 second-round draft pick to Motor City.

The Texas Legends tip off the 2025-26 NBA G League season on November 7th on the road against the Osceola Magic. For full schedule details or ticket information, visit www.texlegends.com.







NBA G League Stories from October 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.