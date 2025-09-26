Legends Acquire 2026 First and Second Round Picks in Trade with Blue

FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends have agreed to a trade with the Oklahoma City Blue, acquiring a 2026 first-round pick (via Wisconsin Herd, originally from Grand Rapids Gold) and a 2026 second-round pick (via Grand Rapids Gold, previously routed through College Park and originally from San Diego) in exchange for the returning player rights to Jazian Gortman.

Gortman (6-2, 190), appeared in 34 games with the Legends in 2024-25 season averaging 20.0 points, 6.5 assists, and 3.9 rebounds in 34.5 minutes per game.

The Texas Legends open the 2025-26 season on the road against the Osceola Magic on November 7th, with the home opener set for Veterans Day (November 11th) against the Memphis Hustle at Comerica Center.

