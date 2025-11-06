Texas Legends Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster

Published on November 6, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







Frisco, TX - The Texas Legends, NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks, have announced their 2025-26 Opening Night roster ahead of Friday's season tip-off.

The team will be led by new Head Coach Max Hooper, entering his first season in Frisco. Hooper most recently served as Head Video Coordinator for the Dallas Mavericks, where he played a key role in opponent scouting and strategy during the team's runs to the 2022 Western Conference Finals and the 2024 NBA Finals.

The 13-man roster features a blend of new talent and familiar faces, including Mavericks Two-Way players Ryan Nembhard, Miles Kelly, and Moussa Cisse. The Legends also welcome Dalano Banton (101 NBA games) and D'Moi Hodge (12 NBA games), while Zhaire Smith and Jamarion Sharp return to anchor the roster after strong showings last season.

Texas Legends 2025-26 Opening Night Roster:

(*Indicates Two-Way player)

# Name Position Height Weight College Status

2 Mark Armstrong G 6'2 180 Villanova Returning

3 Matthew Cross F 6'7 210 SMU Affiliate

4 Zhaire Smith F 6'6 215 Texas Tech Returning

5 D'Moi Hodge G 6'4 190 Missouri Returning

9 *Ryan Nembhard G 5'11 180 Gonzaga Two-Way

13 Sheldon Edwards Jr. G 6'4 190 Loyola LPT

14 *Miles Kelly G 6'4 190 Auburn Two-Way

17 Nathan Missia-Dio C 6'10 225 OTE LPT

22 Kario Oquendo G 6'4 220 SMU Draft

30 *Moussa Cisse C 6'11 220 Memphis Two-Way

33 Jamarion Sharp C 7'5 235 Ole Miss Returning

35 Matthew Cleveland G 6'7 210 Miami Affiliate

45 Dalano Banton G 6'9 205 Nebraska Affiliate

The Legends open the season with back-to-back road games against the Osceola Magic on Friday and Saturday before returning to Comerica Center for their home opener on Tuesday, November 11th against the Memphis Hustle.

The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.







NBA G League Stories from November 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.