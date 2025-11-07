Long Island Nets Announce 2025-26 Roster

Published on November 6, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have finalized their roster for the start of the 2025-26 season by requesting waivers on guards James Bishop IV, Chaunce Jenkins and Kyle Rose, along with forwards James Montgomery and Abdou Tsimbila. Long Island will tip off its 10th anniversary season against the Capital City Go-Go in the team's home opener on Friday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. at Nassau Coliseum.

The roster includes three returning players from the 2024-25 season in Terry Roberts, Tre Scott and Brooklyn two-way guard Tyson Etienne. David Muoka also returns to Long Island after starting his professional career with the LI Nets in 2023-24.

Guard Yuri Collins joins the team after leading the NBA G League in assists last season with Santa Cruz, and new additions Nate Williams and Jay Scrubb bring a combined 71 games of NBA experience to Long Island. Brooklyn two-way forward E.J. Liddell joins the Nets after finishing fourth in the NBA G League in blocks per game last season with Windy City.

Also joining the Long Island Nets this season will be Malachi Smith, the 2022-23 West Coast Conference Sixth Man of the Year, Grant Nelson, who was named to the 2024 NCAA West Region All-Tournament Team at Alabama, D'Andre Davis, who paced Ole Miss with 33 blocks last season, and Hunter Cattoor, who was named MVP of the 2022 ACC Tournament with Virginia Tech.

Long Island's roster stands at 12 players, including two Brooklyn two-way players. The full roster is below.

# NAME POS HT WT DOB COLLEGE/COUNTRY ACQUIRED

6 Hunter Cattoor G 6'3" 200 11/17/00 Virginia Tech/USA Affiliate

99 Yuri Collins G 6'0" 185 03/07/01 Saint Louis/USA Returning (via Trade)

14 D'Andre Davis G 6'6" 210 08/23/01 Ole Miss/USA Affiliate

10 Tyson Etienne* G 6'1" 204 09/17/99 Wichita State/USA Two-Way (Brooklyn)

9 E.J. Liddell* F 6'6" 234 12/18/00 Ohio State/USA Two-Way (Brooklyn)

42 15 David Muoka C/F 6'10" 235 12/14/00 UNLV/Hong Kong Returning (via Trade)

22 Grant Nelson F 6'11" 230 03/18/02 Alabama/USA Affiliate

7 Terry Roberts G 6'3" 180 09/07/00 Georgia/USA Returning

13 Tre Scott F 6'8" 225 11/25/96 Cincinnati/USA Returning

55 Jay Scrubb G 6'5" 220 09/01/00 John A. Logan/USA Returning

18 Malachi Smith G 6'4" 205 12/06/99 Gonzaga/USA Returning (via Trade)

19 Nate Williams G 6'5" 205 02/12/99 Buffalo/USA Trade

*Signed to a two-way contract with the Brooklyn Nets

Head Coach - Mfon Udofia (Georgia Tech)

Associate Head Coach - Shawn Swords (Laurentian)

Assistant Coach - Jorge Gutiérrez (California)

Assistant Coach - Thomas Bridges (Georgia Tech)

Assistant Coach - Steven Kaner (Baruch)

Head Video Coordinator / Player Development - Khalif Wyatt (Temple)

Performance Coordinator - Kevin Clerkley (California State-Monterey Bay)

Head Athletic Trainer - Paul Kim (Cal Poly Pomona)

Assistant Athletic Trainer / HSS Fellow - Robby Byrne (Idaho State)

Head Strength & Conditioning Coach - Asa Britt (Manhattan College)

Head Sport Scientist / Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach - Usama Mujtaba (Sheffield)

Basketball Operations Manager - Brad Shapiro (Bowling Green)







