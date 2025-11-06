Austin Spurs Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster

Published on November 6, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







AUSTIN (Nov. 6, 2025) - The Austin Spurs today announced their 2025-26 opening night roster, kicking off the team's milestone 20th season in Austin. The roster stands at 13 players.

This season's roster includes three Spurs Two-Way players - Harrison Ingram and Riley Minix, who return after competing with Austin last season, and David Jones Garcia, who earned NBA 2K26 All-Summer League First Team honors with San Antonio. Returning from last year's roster are Jamaree Bouyea, Kyle Mangas, Isaiah Miller, and Osayi Osifo.

Head coach Jacob Chance enters his first season with the Silver and Black, joined by assistant coach Sydney Wood, who enters her third season with the organization and first as assistant coach - the first female assistant coach in team history. K.J. Conklin returns for his second season as director of player development and assistant coach while Willis Hall and Pierre Parker return for their third seasons as assistant coaches.

The Spurs will open the 2025-26 season on the road against the Birmingham Squadron on Friday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. CT. Austin's home opener is set for Sunday, Nov. 9 at 3 p.m. against the Squadron at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

For more information on tickets, call the Austin Spurs office at (512) 236-8333 or go to austinspurs.com.

Player No. Pos. Ht. Wt. DOB College/Home Country Acquired

James Banks III 5 C 6-10 225 01/16/98 Georgia Tech/USA Returning Rights

Jamaree Bouyea 1 G 6-2 175 06/27/99 San Franscico/USA Returning Rights

Adam Flagler 14 G 6-2 190 12/01/99 Baylor/USA Returning Rights

Harrison Ingram+ 55 F 6-6 235 11/27/02 North Carolina/USA Two-Way

David Jones Garcia+ 25 G 6-4 215 11/24/01 Memphis/Dominican Republic Two-Way

Kyle Mangas 20 G 6-4 215 04/08/99 Indiana Wesleyan/USA Returning Rights

Isaiah Miller 7 G 6-1 180 11/09/97 UNC Greensboro/USA Returning Rights

Riley Minix+ 27 F 6-8 230 09/22/00 Morehead State/USA Two-Way

Jayden Nunn 8 G 6-1 190 05/07/03 Baylor/USA Local Tryout

Osayi Osifo 4 C 6-8 220 04/06/00 Jacksonville/South Africa Returning Rights

Micah Potter 33 F 6-9 250 04/06/98 Wisconsin/USA Affiliate

Kobe Stewart 10 F 6-4 200 07/22/02 Presbyterian/USA Local Tryout

Stanley Umude 17 F 6-6 210 04/12/99 Arkansas/USA Affiliate

+ Indicates Two-Way Player

Head Coach: Jacob Chance

Assistant Coaches: K.J. Conklin, Willis Hall, Pierre Parker, Sydney Wood

Head Athletic Trainer: Jovany Perez







