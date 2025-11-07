Santa Cruz Warriors Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster

Published on November 6, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors have announced their 2025-26 Opening Night roster ahead of Friday's season opener at Kaiser Permanente Arena, home of the Santa Cruz Warriors, against the Rip City Remix.

The Santa Cruz Warriors currently have 13 players on the roster, including three Golden State two-way players: forward Jackson Rowe, guard Pat Spencer, and forward Alex Toohey. Below is the complete Santa Cruz Warriors Opening Night roster:

SANTA CRUZ WARRIORS 2025-26 OPENING NIGHT ROSTER

NO PLAYER POS HT WT BORN PRIOR TO/FROM ACQUISITION

12 Marques Bolden C 6-10 249 4/17/98 Duke/USA Returning Rights

00 Jack Clark F 6-10 215 2/14/00 Virginia Commonwealth/USA Local Tryout

18 LJ Cryer G 6-1 200 10/9/01 Houston/USA Affiliate

50 Ja'Vier Francis F 6-8 235 10/20/03 Houston/USA Affiliate

25 Trey Galloway G 6-5 205 11/28/01 Indiana/USA Local Tryout

77 Taevion Kinsey G 6-4 190 3/10/00 Marshall/USA Returning Rights

55 Chance McMillian G 6-3 190 2/6/01 Texas Tech/USA Affiliate

40 Jacksen Moni F 6-10 235 2/20/03 North Dakota State/USA Affiliate

19 Michael O'Connell G 6-2 195 2/23/01 North Carolina State/USA Local Tryout

44 Jackson Rowe* F 6-7 221 1/4/97 Cal State Fullerton/Canada Two-way

61 Pat Spencer* G 6-2 202 7/4/96 Northwestern/USA Two-way

45 Ethan Taylor G 6-5 205 1/6/02 Air Force/USA G League Draft

22 Alex Toohey* F 6-8 224 5/5/04 Sydney Kings (NBL)/Australia Two-way

* Indicates player under two-way contract with GSW

The Santa Cruz Warriors will host the Rip City Remix at Kaiser Permanente Arena for a back-to-back set to open the 2025-26 NBA G League season on Friday, November 7, and Saturday, November 8. Tip-off for both games is slated for 7 p.m. Fans in attendance on Opening Night (Nov. 7) will receive a free Opening Night T-Shirt, courtesy of Kaiser Permanente, with the first 1,000 fans in attendance on November 8 set to receive a 2025-26 Season Schedule Magnet.

Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400, email scwtickets@warriors.com, or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information.







NBA G League Stories from November 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.