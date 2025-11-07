Santa Cruz Warriors Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster
Published on November 6, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Santa Cruz Warriors News Release
SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors have announced their 2025-26 Opening Night roster ahead of Friday's season opener at Kaiser Permanente Arena, home of the Santa Cruz Warriors, against the Rip City Remix.
The Santa Cruz Warriors currently have 13 players on the roster, including three Golden State two-way players: forward Jackson Rowe, guard Pat Spencer, and forward Alex Toohey. Below is the complete Santa Cruz Warriors Opening Night roster:
SANTA CRUZ WARRIORS 2025-26 OPENING NIGHT ROSTER
NO PLAYER POS HT WT BORN PRIOR TO/FROM ACQUISITION
12 Marques Bolden C 6-10 249 4/17/98 Duke/USA Returning Rights
00 Jack Clark F 6-10 215 2/14/00 Virginia Commonwealth/USA Local Tryout
18 LJ Cryer G 6-1 200 10/9/01 Houston/USA Affiliate
50 Ja'Vier Francis F 6-8 235 10/20/03 Houston/USA Affiliate
25 Trey Galloway G 6-5 205 11/28/01 Indiana/USA Local Tryout
77 Taevion Kinsey G 6-4 190 3/10/00 Marshall/USA Returning Rights
55 Chance McMillian G 6-3 190 2/6/01 Texas Tech/USA Affiliate
40 Jacksen Moni F 6-10 235 2/20/03 North Dakota State/USA Affiliate
19 Michael O'Connell G 6-2 195 2/23/01 North Carolina State/USA Local Tryout
44 Jackson Rowe* F 6-7 221 1/4/97 Cal State Fullerton/Canada Two-way
61 Pat Spencer* G 6-2 202 7/4/96 Northwestern/USA Two-way
45 Ethan Taylor G 6-5 205 1/6/02 Air Force/USA G League Draft
22 Alex Toohey* F 6-8 224 5/5/04 Sydney Kings (NBL)/Australia Two-way
* Indicates player under two-way contract with GSW
The Santa Cruz Warriors will host the Rip City Remix at Kaiser Permanente Arena for a back-to-back set to open the 2025-26 NBA G League season on Friday, November 7, and Saturday, November 8. Tip-off for both games is slated for 7 p.m. Fans in attendance on Opening Night (Nov. 7) will receive a free Opening Night T-Shirt, courtesy of Kaiser Permanente, with the first 1,000 fans in attendance on November 8 set to receive a 2025-26 Season Schedule Magnet.
