Osceola Magic Announce Final Roster Heading into Season Opener

Published on November 6, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Nov. 6, 2025) - The Osceola Magic announced its 2025-26 season opening night roster ahead of Opening Weekend on Friday, Nov. 7, and Saturday, Nov. 8 at Osceola Heritage Park against the Texas Legends. Both games are set to tip off at 7 p.m.

The Magic roster stands at 13 players, including three two-way players from Orlando: Jamal Cain, Orlando Robinson and Colin Castleton. Alex Morales and Javonte Smart join Castleton as returning players from last year's squad.

On Friday, November 7, Osceola will give away an opening night t-shirt, courtesy of 7 Brew, to the first 1,000 fans in attendance. Saturday, November 8, will be Puerto Rican Heritage Night, presented by Publix. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Puerto Rican-themed hat.

Single game, season and group tickets are available now at OsceolaMagic.com or by calling 407-447-2140.

2025-26 OSCEOLA MAGIC OPENING NIGHT ROSTER

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. DOB College How Acquired

9 WillBaker C 6-11 240 12-21-2000 LSU Returning Rights

13 AceBaldwin Jr. G 6-1 190 6-07-2001 Penn St. 2025 G League Draft

26 ReeceBeekman G 6-3 190 10-8-2001 Virginia Affiliate

8 JamalCain* F 6-6 191 3-20-1999 Oakland Two-Way

3 ColinCastleton* C 6-10 250 7-10-2000 Florida Two-Way

4 JalenCrutcher G 6-2 175 7-18-1999 Dayton Returning Rights

6 JohnellDavis G 6-4 210 5-23-2001 Arkansas Affiliate

10 JustinMinaya F 6-5 205 3-26-1999 Providence Affiliate

2 AlexMorales G 6-6 180 11-21-1997 Wagner Returning Rights

24 LesterQuiñones G 6-4 208 11-16-2000 Memphis Returning Rights

7 Orlando Robinson* C 6-10 235 7-10-2000 Fresno State Two-Way

1 JavonteSmart G 6-4 205 6-3-1999 LSU Returning Rights

23 PhillipWheeler F 6-8 185 4-23-2002 None Returning Rights

Returning Rights

*= Two-Way Contracts

STAFF:

Head Coach: Dylan Murphy

Associate Head Coach: Johnny Taylor

Assistant Coaches: Corey Hawkins, Jack Hostetler

Player Development/Assistant Coach: Ike Hermer

Video Coordinator: Joe Gimbel

General Manager: Kevin Tiller II

Assistant General Manager: Mike Sain II

Basketball Operations Coordinators: Damon Price, Austin Marciniak, Anthony Forrester

Head Strength & Performance Coach: Earl Wilcox

Head Athletic Trainer: Jasmin Brown

Assistant Athletic Trainer: Michael Herbert







