Maine Celtics Finalize Opening Night Roster
Published on November 6, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Maine Celtics News Release
PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Celtics today announced the team's opening night roster for the 2025-26 NBA G League season, in advance of tomorrow's season opener at Greensboro. Maine returns to the Portland Expo on Friday, Nov. 14 vs. Long Island.
Led by Two-Way Players Ron Harper, Jr., Max Shulga, and Amari Williams, the Celtics are seeking their third consecutive appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals. Boston Celtics Training Camp participants Jalen Bridges, Kendall Brown, and Wendell Moore, Jr., who boast a combined 119 career NBA games, will bolster the Maine rotation this season. Familiar Faces Hason Ward and Kameron Warrens are back in Maine as Returning Players.
Below is the Maine Celtics' 2025-26 roster:
No. Name Position Height Weight College How Acquired
1 Aaron Scott* G 6-7 200 St. John's Affiliate Player
2 Hason Ward F 6-9 230 Iowa State Returning Player Rights
3 Hayden Gray* G 6-4 190 UC-San Diego Affiliate Player
5 Kendall Brown G 6-8 205 Baylor Returning Player Rights
7 Stefan Todorovic* F 6-8 190 Pepperdine 2025 G League Draft
8 Wendell Moore, Jr. G 6-5 215 Duke Affiliate Player
9 Rahsool Diggins, Jr.* G 6-2 180 UMass Available Player Pool
10 Kameron Warrens G 6-5 205 Univ. of Mary Returning Player Rights
11 Jalen Bridges F 6-8 225 Baylor Affiliate Player
13 Ron Harper, Jr. G 6-5 233 Rutgers Two-Way Player
21 Makhi Mitchell C 6-10 240 Arkansas 2025 Tryouts
44 Max Shulga* G 6-4 210 VCU Two-Way Player
77 Amari Williams* C 6-11 250 Kentucky Two-Way Player
*Rookie
To reduce the roster to the maximum 13 players, the Celtics waived Omar El-Sheikh, Vance Jackson, RJ Luis, Jr., and Nicolas Timberlake.
Tickets for all 24 of Maine's home games are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting MaineCeltics.com.
