Skyforce Announces 2025-26 Opening Night Roster

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced its opening day roster for the 2025-26 campaign. The Skyforce will tip off the 37th year in franchise history on the road, against the Motor City Cruise, in a doubleheader on Friday and Saturday, with tip-off slated for 6:00 PM CST from the Wayne State Fieldhouse.

Following is the full alphabetical training camp roster (subject to change):

No. Name Pos Ht Wt DOB From Acquired

4 Cam Carter G 6-3 190 3/17/03 Louisiana State Draft

33 Josh Cohen C 6-10 220 5/29/01 Southern California Draft

42 Dain Dainja C 6-9 271 7/16/02 Memphis Affiliate

7 Alex Fudge F 6-9 190 5/6/03 Florida Returning

50 Vladislav Goldin C 7-1 250 5/12/01 Michigan Two-Way

15 Myron Gardner F 6-6 220 5/21/01 Little Rock Two-Way

8 Trevor Keels F 6-5 215 8/26/03 Duke Returning

44 Gabe Madsen G 6-6 200 5/1/01 Utah Affiliate

3 Bez Mbeng G 6-4 185 5/2/02 Yale Affiliate

12 Micah Parrish G 6-6 205 2/17/01 Ohio State Tryouts

5 Ethan Thompson G 6-5 195 5/4/99 Oregon State Returning

2 Steve Settle III F 6-11 192 2/20/01 Temple Affiliate

17 Jahmir Young G 6-1 185 10/7/00 Maryland Two-Way







