Raptors 905 Announce Opening Night Roster

Published on November 6, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905 News Release







Raptors 905, the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, announced Thursday its Opening Night roster for the 2025-26 season. Second-year Head Coach Drew Jones' 13-player roster is led by Two-Way players AJ Lawson, Chucky Hepburn and Alijah Martin. Forward Quincy Guerrier and guard Tyreke Key are featured as returnees.

David Roddy, Olivier Sarr, Julian Reese and Tyson Degenhart join the 905 as new affiliate players. Jarkel Joiner and Patrick McCaw will make their first appearance with the franchise after their rights were acquired in trades with the College Park Skyhawks and Delaware Blue Coats, respectively. AJ Hoggard (selected in the G League Draft) and Jaden Bediako (an Open Tryout invitee) round out the roster. The 905 features three Canadians in Lawson, Guerrier and Bediako.

# Name Ht. Wt. Pos. DOB College Status

29 Jaden Bediako 6'10 240 C 09/24/2000 Santa Clara Open Tryout

20 Tyson Degenhart 6'7 232 F 10/13/2002 Boise State Affiliate

13 Quincy Guerrier 6'7 220 F 05/13/1999 Illinois Returning

24 Chucky Hepburn 6'0 193 G 02/08/2003 Louisville Two-way

25 AJ Hoggard 6'3 220 G 09/25/2000 Vanderbilt Draft

1 Jarkel Joiner 6'1 181 G 05/20/1999 NC State Returning via trade

5 Tyreke Key 6'2 207 G 10/29/1998 Tennessee Returning

0 AJ Lawson 6'6 185 G 07/15/2000 South Carolina Two-way

55 Alijah Martin 6'2 212 G 12/26/2001 Florida Two-way

3 Patrick McCaw 6'7 181 G 10/25/1995 UNLV Returning via trade

10 Julian Reese 6'9 230 C 06/30/2003 Maryland Affiliate

21 David Roddy 6'4 255 F 03/27/2001 Colorado State Affiliate

11 Olivier Sarr 7'0 240 C 02/20/1999 Kentucky Affiliate

For the fifth consecutive season, the NBA G League schedule will be divided into two parts: a 14-game Tip-Off Tournament, followed by a 36-game regular season. Raptors 905 will tip off its 10th season in the G League on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, in Mississauga, Ont. against the College Park Skyhawks.







NBA G League Stories from November 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.