Raptors 905 Announce 2025-26 Schedule
Published on September 2, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Raptors 905 News Release
Raptors 905, the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, announced Tuesday its 2025-26 Tip-Off Tournament and regular season schedules. The club will open its 11th season in the G League on Nov. 7, 2025, against the College Park Skyhawks at Paramount Fine Foods Centre.
For the fifth consecutive season, the NBA G League schedule will be divided into two parts: a 14-game Tip-Off Tournament, followed by a 36-game regular season. Noteworthy home games during the Tip-Off Tournament include the annual school day game at Scotiabank Arena on Dec. 5 against the Capital City Go-Go.
For the Tip-Off Tournament, teams are placed into four regions and play all 14 games against in-region opponents. The team with the top winning percentage in each region, along with the next four teams with the best winning percentages regardless of region, will advance to compete for the Championship at the NBA G League Winter Showcase. In a new twist for 2025- 26, each team's first two games at the Winter Showcase will count towards its regular-season record.
Raptors 905's first home games of the regular season are against the Maine Celtics on Dec. 27 and 28. The G League has expanded its Playoff field for 2025-26 to feature the top eight teams in each conference, concluding with a best-of-three Finals in April 2026.
Raptors 905's busiest home months are March and December, with seven games each at Paramount Fine Foods Centre. The 905's longest homestand of the regular season is six games, from Dec. 27-Jan. 9 (14 days). The longest road swing is seven games, from Jan. 11- Jan. 28 (18 days).
Raptors 905 will play seven back-to-backs this season, one more than last season. Of those sets, three are back-to-back games on the road.
Games by Month
November: 7 (3 home, 4 road)
February: 10 (4 home, 6 road)
December: 10 (7 home, 3 road)
March: 11 (7 home, 4 road)
January: 10 (3 home, 7 road)
Games by Day
Sunday: 7 (5 home, 2 road)
Thursday: 9 (4 home, 5 road)
Monday: 3 (0 home, 3 road)
Friday: 8 (4 home, 4 road)
Tuesday: 7 (3 home, 4 road)
Saturday: 8 (4 home, 4 road)
Wednesday: 6 (4 home, 2 road)
