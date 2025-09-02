Noblesville Boom Release 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

Published on September 2, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Noblesville Boom News Release







NOBLESVILLE, IND. - The Noblesville Boom, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, today released their complete regular-season schedule for the 2025-26 campaign, a season that will mark a major milestone in the team's history.

The Boom are set to launch a bold new era in a brand-new home city. The team will make its highly anticipated debut at The Arena at Innovation Mile at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8, when they host Grand Rapids for their historic home opener. The Boom will begin the season one night earlier, on the road at Grand Rapids on Nov. 7.

"The response from fans since our rebrand has been incredible, and the excitement around The Arena at Innovation Mile is only growing," said Todd Taylor, president of business operations for Pacers Sports & Entertainment. "This first season in Noblesville is going to be something special, and we can't wait to bring high-level basketball to our new home and to our fans from all over Indiana."

The 2025-26 schedule features 24 home games at The Arena at Innovation Mile, where Boom fans will get their first full season of NBA G League action in Noblesville. Click here to view the full schedule.

"We are thrilled to welcome NBA-level basketball to Noblesville this fall as the Noblesville Boom tip off their 2025-26 season at the Arena at Innovation Mile," said Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen. "The City of Noblesville, Pacers Sports & Entertainment, and the Noblesville Boom are setting a new standard for how a G League venue can serve as an anchor and catalyst for community development. We look forward to welcoming Boom fans from near and far to America's hometown."

The NBA G League schedule will continue to be divided into two parts including a 14-game Tip-Off Tournament, followed by a 36-game regular season. All 31 NBA G League teams will compete in at least 50 games during the 2025-26 season.

The Tip-Off Tournament, which marks the start of the 2025-26 season, begins on Friday, Nov. 7 and culminates when a champion is crowned during the 2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase in December. For the Tip-Off Tournament, teams are placed into four regions to play 14 games exclusively against each other. The teams with the best winning percentage in each region, along with the next four teams with the best winning percentages regardless of region, will advance to compete for the Championship at the NBA G League Winter Showcase. Every team will play at least two games at the Winter Showcase.

Following the Tip-Off Tournament, team records will reset before the 36-game regular season, which begins at the Winter Showcase. At the conclusion of the regular season, for the first time the top eight teams in each conference will qualify for the NBA G League Playoffs, which conclude with the NBA G League Finals in April 2026.

Fans can feel the Boom from the best seats in the house by placing a $50 per seat season ticket deposit at noblesvilleboom.com/deposit. Learn more about season tickets, group outings and more at noblesvilleboom.com.







NBA G League Stories from September 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.