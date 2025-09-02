Long Island Nets Announce 2025-26 Schedule

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have announced their 2025-26 season schedule. Long Island will tip off the new season hosting the Capital City Go-Go in the team's home opener on Friday, Nov. 7, at Nassau Coliseum.

The NBA G League schedule includes two parts - a 14-game Tip-Off Tournament and a 36-game regular season. After all 31 NBA G League teams play regionally during the Tip-Off Tournament, records will reset for the start of the 36-game regular season, which begins at the NBA G League Winter Showcase.

Long Island will celebrate its 10th season in the NBA G League during the 2025-26 campaign. The team will play 20 home games at Nassau Coliseum this year, including seven games that will be played on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. The LI Nets' home schedule is highlighted by one morning contest, the team's annual Education Day on Tuesday, Dec. 9, versus College Park, and three afternoon contests at the Coliseum.

The team will play two season-long four game homestands, the first from Friday, Jan. 23, versus Raptors 905 to Monday, Feb. 2, against Grand Rapids, and the second beginning Monday, Feb. 23, versus Maine through Sunday, March 1, against Westchester. Long Island's home schedule will also feature five township nights celebrating the communities of Hempstead, North Hempstead, Huntington, Babylon and Oyster Bay.

The LI Nets will return to Canada for the second consecutive season to play their remaining four home games at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, on Thursday, Jan. 8, and Friday, Jan. 9, versus Wisconsin and Sunday, Feb. 8, and Tuesday, Feb. 10, against Noblesville. Presale information and updates will be released at a later date.

Long Island's schedule also includes 24 road games and two contests that Long Island will play as part of the annual NBA G League Winter Showcase in December. The team's longest stint away from Nassau Coliseum will span five road games, beginning Wednesday, March 4, at Greensboro and ending Sunday, March 22, at Capital City.

The team will play nine back-to-back sets this season.

All of Long Island's home games will be featured regionally on WRHU Radio Hofstra University 88.7 FM, and a full broadcast schedule will be released by the NBA G League at a later date.

Tickets for all Long Island Nets home games at Nassau Coliseum are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. To learn more about ticket membership options or group experience packages, contact info@longislandnets.com or call 934.948.2546. For more information about additional ticket options, such as season and flex memberships, please visit longislandnets.com.

The full Long Island Nets 2025-26 schedule can be found at longislandnets.com.







