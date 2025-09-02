Birmingham Squadron Reveal Full 2025-26 Season Schedule

September 2, 2025

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The NBA G League announced the schedules for all 31 teams on Tuesday, with the Birmingham Squadron unveiling the team's full slate of games for the 2025-26 season.

The Squadron's fifth season as a franchise tips off at home at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on November 7, with Opening Night against the Austin Spurs, who were Western Conference Finalists last season. Opening Night will be the first of seven home games in the NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament.

Season Structure

The NBA G League schedule will continue to be divided into two parts: a 14-game Tip-Off Tournament, followed by a 36-game regular season. All 31 NBA G League teams will compete in at least 50 games during the 2025-26 season.

The Tip-Off Tournament, which marks the start of the 2025-26 season, begins on Friday, Nov. 7 and culminates when a champion is crowned during the 2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase in December. For the Tip-Off Tournament, teams are placed into four regions to play 14 games exclusively against each other. The teams with the best winning percentage in each region, along with the next four teams with the best winning percentages regardless of region, will advance to compete for the Championship at the NBA G League Winter Showcase. Every team will play at least two games at the Winter Showcase.

Following the Tip-Off Tournament, team records will reset before the 36-game regular season, which begins at the Winter Showcase. At the conclusion of the regular season, for the first time the top eight teams in each conference will qualify for the NBA G League Playoffs, which conclude with the NBA G League Finals in April 2026.

For the Tip-Off Tournament, Birmingham is in South region, along with the Austin Spurs, Memphis Hustle, Mexico City Capitanes Osceola Magic, Oklahoma City Blue, Rio Grande Valley Vipers, and Texas Legends. Following the 14 games, the team will compete in the NBA G League Winter Showcase at a neutral site.

The Squadron will begin regular season play on the road in Westchester, New York, against the Knicks as part of a six-game road trip. The team will also face the College Park Skyhawks in Atlanta, Georgia, and the Delaware Blue Coats in Wilmington, Delaware, before returning to Birmingham to host the Osceola Magic on January 8.

In addition to Opening Night on November 7, Birmingham's home schedule is highlighted by STEM Fest on December 3 against the Memphis Hustle, MLK Celebration on January 19 against the Greensboro Swarm, Youth Sports Night on March 22 against the Grand Rapids Gold, and Fan Appreciation Night on March 24 also against the Gold. A full promotional schedule, including game giveaways, will be released at a later date.

Season ticket membership plans for the Birmingham Squadron's 2025-26 campaign are on sale now. Squadron season ticket holders will receive complimentary tickets in their season ticket seat location for the preseason game between the Pelicans and Rockets and will also have the ability to purchase additional tickets for the preseason matchup at a special season ticket holder rate. Groups of 10+ for the Squadron regular season the Pelicans preseason game at Legacy Arena are currently on sale. For additional details, fans can click here or call the Squadron ticket office at (205) 719-0850. Single game Squadron tickets will go on sale at the end of the month.

All Birmingham Squadron games are set to be televised locally on My68 in Birmingham and nationally streamed or televised on NBA TV, ESPN+, Tubi, NBAGLeague.com, or the ESPN family of networks.

See below for the Squadron's full 2025-26 schedule and click here for the team's schedule release video featuring Alabama Weather Network's chief meteorologist James Spann.

DAY DATE HOME/AWAY OPPONENT TIME (CENTRAL)

FRIDAY 11/7/25 HOME AUSTIN 7:00 p.m.

Sunday 11/9/25 Away Austin 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday 11/11/25 Away Oklahoma City 11:00 a.m.

Friday 11/14/25 Away Osceola 6:00 p.m.

Sunday 11/16/25 Away Osceola 2:00 p.m.

Sunday 11/23/25 Away Mexico City 4:00 p.m.

Monday 11/24/25 Away Mexico City 8:00 p.m.

WEDNESDAY 12/3/25 HOME MEMPHIS 11:00 a.m.

FRIDAY 12/5/25 HOME MEMPHIS 7:00 p.m.

SUNDAY 12/7/25 HOME TEXAS 3:00 p.m.

TUESDAY 12/9/25 HOME TEXAS 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 12/11/25 Away Oklahoma City 7:00 p.m.

SUNDAY 12/14/25 HOME RIO GRANDE VALLEY 3:00 p.m.

TUESDAY 12/16/25 HOME RIO GRANDE VALLEY 7:00 p.m.

Saturday 12/27/25 Away Westchester 6:00 p.m.

Sunday 12/28/25 Away Westchester 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday 12/30/25 Away College Park 6:00 p.m.

Thursday 1/1/26 Away College Park 6:00 p.m.

Saturday 1/3/26 Away Delaware 12:00 p.m.

Sunday 1/4/26 Away Delaware 1:00 p.m.

THURSDAY 1/8/26 HOME OSCEOLA 7:00 p.m.

SATURDAY 1/10/26 HOME OSCEOLA 6:00 p.m.

SUNDAY 1/11/26 HOME RAPTORS 905 5:00 p.m.

TUESDAY 1/13/25 HOME RAPTORS 905 7:00 p.m.

THURSDAY 1/15/26 HOME MOTOR CITY 7:00 p.m.

SATURDAY 1/17/26 HOME MOTOR CITY 6:00 p.m.

MONDAY 1/19/26 HOME GREENSBORO 1:00 p.m.

THURSDAY 1/22/26 HOME CLEVELAND 7:00 p.m.

SATURDAY 1/24/26 HOME CLEVELAND 6:00 p.m.

WEDNESDAY 1/28/26 HOME SIOUX FALLS 7:00 p.m.

Friday 1/30/26 Away Noblesville 6:00 p.m.

Sunday 2/1/26 Away Noblesville 2:00 p.m.

Saturday 2/7/26 Away Capital City 6:00 p.m.

Monday 2/9/26 Away Wisconsin 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday 2/10/26 Away Wisconsin 6:00 p.m.

THURSDAY 2/12/26 HOME RIP CITY 7:00 p.m.

THURSDAY 2/19/26 HOME LONG ISLAND 11:00 a.m.

FRIDAY 2/20/26 HOME LONG ISLAND 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday 2/24/26 Away Capital City 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday 3/4/26 Away Santa Cruz 9:00 p.m.

Thursday 3/5/26 Away Stockton 9:00 p.m.

Sunday 3/8/26 Away Stockton 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday 3/11/26 Away Grand Rapids 6:00 p.m.

MONDAY 3/16/26 HOME MAINE 7:00 p.m.

TUESDAY 3/17/26 HOME MAINE 7:00 p.m.

SUNDAY 3/22/26 HOME WINDY CITY 3:00 p.m.

TUESDAY 3/24/26 HOME WINDY CITY 7:00 p.m.

Friday 3/27/26 Away Grand Rapids 6:00 p.m.







