Santa Cruz Warriors Announce 2025-26 NBA G League Season Schedule

SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors, the NBA G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors, announced today their Tip-Off Tournament and regular season schedule for the upcoming 2025-26 NBA G League season, presented by Kaiser Permanente. The Warriors enter their 14th season in Santa Cruz looking to make their 10th postseason appearance, their fifth in the last six seasons. The Warriors will open the Tip-Off Tournament with a back-to-back set at home against the Rip City Remix on Friday, November 7, and Saturday, November 8.

"We are very excited to tip off the 2025-26 G League season," said Santa Cruz Warriors Chief Operating Officer David Kao. "From our 45-point victory to clinch a playoff berth to being named the 2024-25 NBA G League Retailer of the Year and extending our home sellout streak to 42 consecutive games, last season was an incredible success for our organization on and off the court."

When asked about the upcoming season under first-year head coach Lainn Wilson, Kao said "First, congratulations to Coach Nicholas Kerr for getting called up to join the Golden State coaching staff. The impact he made on our basketball program and in the Santa Cruz community has put us in a great position for future success. With that said, we are very excited to welcome Lainn Wilson as our new head coach. He did a tremendous job coaching Golden State's Summer League team in July, and his nine years of experience in the NBA and G League have prepared him to lead this team. We're confident Coach Wilson will continue to develop the next generation of NBA talent here in Santa Cruz. On behalf of the Santa Cruz Warriors, we look forward to our Sea Dub fans welcoming Coach Wilson to Santa Cruz on Opening Night, November 7, against the Rip City Remix."

All 31 NBA G League teams will compete in at least 50 games during the 2025-26 season, which will be divided into two parts: a 14-game Tip-Off Tournament followed by a 36-game regular season. The Tip-Off Tournament, which marks the start of the 2025-26 season, begins on Friday, November 7 and culminates when a champion is crowned during the 2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase in December. The Warriors will compete in the Western Tip-Off Tournament region against the Rip City Remix, Salt Lake City Stars, San Diego Clippers, South Bay Lakers, Stockton Kings, and Valley Suns.

Following the Tip-Off Tournament, team records will reset before the 36-game regular season begins at the Winter Showcase. For the first time, the top eight teams in each conference will advance to the playoffs, which will end with the NBA G League Finals in April 2026.

Santa Cruz will open their regular season home schedule with back-to-back games against the Osceola Magic on Saturday, December 27 and Sunday, December 28. The Warriors will then embark on their first of two season-long five-game road trips from December 31 to January 11, facing Austin, Oklahoma, and Mexico City before returning home for a season-long four-game homestand from January 17-24.

The Warriors are slated for 13 back-to-back sets throughout the season-including seven at home at Kaiser Permanente Arena, four on the road, and two home-road split sets. All home games will continue to feature giveaways for at least the first 1,000 fans in attendance, continuing a tradition that dates back to the 2019-20 season.

The majority of Santa Cruz home games will tip off at 7 p.m. (PT), with the exception of the team's Martin Luther King Jr. Day game against the Valley Suns on Monday, January 19 (2 p.m. tip-off) and the Warriors' four Sunday games (all with varying tip-off times). NBC Sports Bay Area will broadcast all 2025-26 Santa Cruz Warriors games, along with select games aired on ESPN Networks, NBA TV, and NBAGLeague.com.

The Santa Cruz Warriors, the 2018, 2021, 2022, and 2024 NBA G League Franchise of the Year, have a variety of ticket plans on sale now. Limited full-season memberships start at the all-in price of just $21 per game and include exclusive benefits. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400 or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information. Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for IOS and Android.







