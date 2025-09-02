College Park Skyhawks Announce 2025-26 Season Schedule

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - On Tuesday afternoon, the NBA G League announced its 50-game schedule for the 2025-26 College Park Skyhawks' campaign, the team's sixth season of competition in the NBA G League. The Skyhawks open with a back-to-back road trip at the Raptors 905 on Friday, Nov. 7, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m., followed by a four-game homestand at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park, beginning with Opening Night on Friday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. against the Capital City Go-Go.

Opening Night will be followed by a rematch with Capital City on Sunday, Nov. 16, at 2 p.m., a Thursday evening contest against the Westchester Knicks on Thursday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m., and a Wednesday, Nov. 26 battle against the Long Island Nets at 7 p.m.

December, January and February feature a season-high six games each month at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park, beginning with "Education Day presented by CareSource" on Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. The Skyhawks then square off in a duel with the Greensboro Swarm on Friday, Dec. 12 and Sunday, Dec. 14 for the "Holiday Game presented by Aaron's", before heading to the 2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase, presented by The General Insurance, in Orlando, Florida.

Upon return, College Park opens the regular season portion of the schedule with a four-game homestand, featuring a weekend back-to-back against the Capital City Go-Go on Saturday, Dec. 27 at 3 p.m. and the Long Island Nets on Sunday, Dec. 28 at 3 p.m. The Skyhawks conclude their four-game homestand with a pair of contests against the Birmingham Squadron on Tuesday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 1 at 7 p.m.

January and February feature the Skyhawks' longest home stretches of the season, including a five-game homestand from Jan. 12-21, facing off against the Osceola Magic (Jan. 12), Delaware Blue Coats (Jan. 14 and 16), and the Maine Celtics (Jan. 18 and 21), and a four-game homestand from Feb. 2-9 against the Cleveland Charge (Feb. 2 and 4) and Rip City Remix (Feb. 7 and 9).

March includes a road-heavy slate of seven away contests and two home games, against Western Conference foe Austin Spurs on Mar. 17, ending with "Fan Appreciation Night presented by Aaron's" against the Osceola Magic on Mar. 25.

All 24 Skyhawks home games will be broadcast locally between Peachtree Sports Network and Peachtree TV, with broadcasters of all College Park home games to be announced at a later date.

In addition, all four Sunday home games will be "Kids Day" games, including one presented by Ken Nugent, which include activities and programming geared towards kids.

"There is so much to look forward to this upcoming season, from great basketball and the development of current and future NBA players, to some wonderful activations and theme games with our partners." said Janice Koon, Senior Vice President of G League and 2K League Operations with the Atlanta Hawks. "There is a real sense of momentum built from last season both on the court and off, and we can't wait to get back to Gateway with our fans and make this one of our best seasons yet."

The Skyhawks' theme games for the upcoming season are listed below:

Date Time Opponent Theme

Friday, Nov. 14 7 p.m. Capital City Go-Go Opening Night

Wednesday, Dec. 3 11 a.m. Westchester Knicks Education Day presented by CareSource

Sunday, Dec. 14 2 p.m. Greensboro Swarm Holiday Game presented by Aaron's

Saturday, Feb. 7 3 p.m. Rip City Remix Celebrating Black History Game

Wednesday, Mar. 25 7 p.m. Osceola Magic Fan Appreciation Night presented by Aaron's

*Theme games are subject to change and further theme nights will be added and announced later*

The NBA G League schedule will continue to be divided into two parts: 14-game Tip-Off Tournament, followed by a 36-game regular season. All 31 NBA G League teams will compete in at least 50 games during the 2025-26 season.

The Tip-Off Tournament, which marks the start of the 2025-26 season, begins on Friday, Nov. 7 and culminates when a champion is crowned during the 2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase in December. For the Tip-Off Tournament, teams are placed into four regions to play 14 games exclusively against each other. The teams with the best winning percentage in each region, along with the next four teams with the best winning percentages regardless of region, will advance to compete for the Championship at the NBA G League Winter Showcase. Every team will play at least two games at the Winter Showcase.

Following the Tip-Off Tournament, team records will reset before the 36-game regular season, which begins at the Winter Showcase. At the conclusion of the regular season, for the first time the top eight teams in each conference will qualify for the NBA G League Playoffs, which conclude with the NBA G League Finals in April 2026.

