College Park Skyhawks Announce 2025-26 Season Schedule
Published on September 2, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
College Park Skyhawks News Release
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - On Tuesday afternoon, the NBA G League announced its 50-game schedule for the 2025-26 College Park Skyhawks' campaign, the team's sixth season of competition in the NBA G League. The Skyhawks open with a back-to-back road trip at the Raptors 905 on Friday, Nov. 7, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m., followed by a four-game homestand at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park, beginning with Opening Night on Friday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. against the Capital City Go-Go.
Opening Night will be followed by a rematch with Capital City on Sunday, Nov. 16, at 2 p.m., a Thursday evening contest against the Westchester Knicks on Thursday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m., and a Wednesday, Nov. 26 battle against the Long Island Nets at 7 p.m.
December, January and February feature a season-high six games each month at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park, beginning with "Education Day presented by CareSource" on Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. The Skyhawks then square off in a duel with the Greensboro Swarm on Friday, Dec. 12 and Sunday, Dec. 14 for the "Holiday Game presented by Aaron's", before heading to the 2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase, presented by The General Insurance, in Orlando, Florida.
Upon return, College Park opens the regular season portion of the schedule with a four-game homestand, featuring a weekend back-to-back against the Capital City Go-Go on Saturday, Dec. 27 at 3 p.m. and the Long Island Nets on Sunday, Dec. 28 at 3 p.m. The Skyhawks conclude their four-game homestand with a pair of contests against the Birmingham Squadron on Tuesday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 1 at 7 p.m.
January and February feature the Skyhawks' longest home stretches of the season, including a five-game homestand from Jan. 12-21, facing off against the Osceola Magic (Jan. 12), Delaware Blue Coats (Jan. 14 and 16), and the Maine Celtics (Jan. 18 and 21), and a four-game homestand from Feb. 2-9 against the Cleveland Charge (Feb. 2 and 4) and Rip City Remix (Feb. 7 and 9).
March includes a road-heavy slate of seven away contests and two home games, against Western Conference foe Austin Spurs on Mar. 17, ending with "Fan Appreciation Night presented by Aaron's" against the Osceola Magic on Mar. 25.
All 24 Skyhawks home games will be broadcast locally between Peachtree Sports Network and Peachtree TV, with broadcasters of all College Park home games to be announced at a later date.
In addition, all four Sunday home games will be "Kids Day" games, including one presented by Ken Nugent, which include activities and programming geared towards kids.
"There is so much to look forward to this upcoming season, from great basketball and the development of current and future NBA players, to some wonderful activations and theme games with our partners." said Janice Koon, Senior Vice President of G League and 2K League Operations with the Atlanta Hawks. "There is a real sense of momentum built from last season both on the court and off, and we can't wait to get back to Gateway with our fans and make this one of our best seasons yet."
The Skyhawks' theme games for the upcoming season are listed below:
Date Time Opponent Theme
Friday, Nov. 14 7 p.m. Capital City Go-Go Opening Night
Wednesday, Dec. 3 11 a.m. Westchester Knicks Education Day presented by CareSource
Sunday, Dec. 14 2 p.m. Greensboro Swarm Holiday Game presented by Aaron's
Saturday, Feb. 7 3 p.m. Rip City Remix Celebrating Black History Game
Wednesday, Mar. 25 7 p.m. Osceola Magic Fan Appreciation Night presented by Aaron's
*Theme games are subject to change and further theme nights will be added and announced later*
The NBA G League schedule will continue to be divided into two parts: 14-game Tip-Off Tournament, followed by a 36-game regular season. All 31 NBA G League teams will compete in at least 50 games during the 2025-26 season.
The Tip-Off Tournament, which marks the start of the 2025-26 season, begins on Friday, Nov. 7 and culminates when a champion is crowned during the 2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase in December. For the Tip-Off Tournament, teams are placed into four regions to play 14 games exclusively against each other. The teams with the best winning percentage in each region, along with the next four teams with the best winning percentages regardless of region, will advance to compete for the Championship at the NBA G League Winter Showcase. Every team will play at least two games at the Winter Showcase.
Following the Tip-Off Tournament, team records will reset before the 36-game regular season, which begins at the Winter Showcase. At the conclusion of the regular season, for the first time the top eight teams in each conference will qualify for the NBA G League Playoffs, which conclude with the NBA G League Finals in April 2026.
To purchase tickets to Skyhawks home games or learn more about saving money by purchasing a Membership, email tickets@cpskyhawks.com, visit www.cpskyhawks.com or call 404-878-3370.
To stay up to date on everything around the College Park Skyhawks, visit CPSkyhawks.com.
NBA G League Stories from September 2, 2025
- Texas Legends Announce 2025-2026 Season Schedule - Texas Legends
- Noblesville Boom Release 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Noblesville Boom
- Santa Cruz Warriors Announce 2025-26 NBA G League Season Schedule - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Valley Suns Announce 2025-26 Schedule - Valley Suns
- Oklahoma City Blue Announces 2025-26 Season Schedule - Oklahoma City Blue
- South Bay Lakers Announce 2025-26 Season Schedule - South Bay Lakers
- Rip City Remix Announce 2025-26 NBA G League Season Schedule - Rip City Remix
- Windy City Bulls Announce 2025-26 Season Schedule - Windy City Bulls
- Motor City Cruise Tip-Off 2025-26 G League Season on November 7 vs. Sioux Falls - Motor City Cruise
- College Park Skyhawks Announce 2025-26 Season Schedule - College Park Skyhawks
- Maine Celtics Announc 2025-26 Season Schedule - Maine Celtics
- Osceola Magic Announce 2025-26 G League Schedule - Osceola Magic
- NBA G League's 25th Season Tips off November 7th - G League
- Greensboro Swarm Announce 2025-26 Schedule - Greensboro Swarm
- Grand Rapids Gold Announce 2025-26 Season Schedule - Grand Rapids Gold
- Cleveland Charge 2025-26 Schedule Presented by Seatgeek - Cleveland Charge
- Skyforce Announces Complete 2025-26 Schedule - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Long Island Nets Announce 2025-26 Schedule - Long Island Nets
- Iowa Wolves Announce 2025-26 Schedule - Iowa Wolves
- Austin Spurs Announce 20th Anniversary Schedule - Austin Spurs
- Delaware Blue Coats Announce Schedule for 2025-26 Season - Delaware Blue Coats
- Birmingham Squadron Reveal Full 2025-26 Season Schedule - Birmingham Squadron
- Memphis Hustle Announce 2025-26 Tip-Off Tournament and Regular Season Schedules - Memphis Hustle
- Raptors 905 Announce 2025-26 Schedule - Raptors 905
- Skyforce Hiring for the 2025-26 Season - Sioux Falls Skyforce
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent College Park Skyhawks Stories
- College Park Skyhawks Announce 2025-26 Season Schedule
- Hawks and College Park Skyhawks Inspire the Next Generation of Female Leaders at the 'Lady Ballers Summer Hoop Fest Powered by Google'
- From College Park to the NBA Finals: Tony Bradley Establishes Himself in the NBA Through Valuable NBA G League Experience
- College Park Skyhawks Present Second-Ever F.L.Y. Award to Fifth Grade Student at West Clayton Elementary School
- College Park Skyhawks Present Second-Ever F.L.Y. Award to Fifth Grade Student at West Clayton Elementary School