Cleveland Charge 2025-26 Schedule Presented by Seatgeek

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League will begin their 2025-26 season when they visit the Iowa Wolves (Minnesota Timberwolves) on Friday, November 7 at 7:30 p.m. EST. The Charge are back at historic Cleveland Public Hall for their home opener on Friday, November 14 at 7:00 p.m. EST against the Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee Bucks). The schedule of 14 Tip-Off Tournament games and 34 regular season games were announced today, with the NBA G League Winter Showcase matchups to be announced at a later date.

The Charge will again play 17 of their 24 home games on the weekends this season - eight Fridays, eight Saturdays, and one Sunday. The team's schedule features five home back-to-back sets and just two on the road. Cleveland's longest homestand is in March, where they play seven consecutive home games over March 3-18. The longest road stretch for the Charge will be seven straight away games over January 7-24.

Cleveland will be home for the holidays to start the regular season with a three-game homestand: December 27 vs. the Delaware Bue Coats (Philadelphia 76ers), December 30 vs Wisconsin and January 2 against the Long Island Nets (Brooklyn Nets). The team's annual School Day game will be versus the Windy City Bulls (Chicago Bulls) on March 3 at 11:00 a.m. EST. For the first time ever, the Charge will head to Mexico City to face the Capitanes on January 7. The Charge will visit the defending Eastern Conference champion Osceola Magic (Orlando Magic) for a two-game set February 25-26.

2025-26 NBA G League schedule breakdown:

Teams play 14 games among four regions to start the Tip-Off Tournament: The teams with the best winning percentage in each region, along with the next four teams across the league with the best win-percentages, will advance to compete for the championship during NBA G League Winter Showcase.

NBA G League Winter Showcase: Each team, regardless of seed, is guaranteed to play two games during the Showcase in Orlando on December 19-22 with matchups announced at the conclusion of the first 14 games.

Regular season begins after holiday break: Records reset to 0-0 as each team begins the 34-game regular season on December 27. At the conclusion of the regular season, for the first time the top eight teams in each conference will qualify for the NBA G League Playoffs, which conclude with the NBA G League Finals in April 2026.

