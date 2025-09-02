South Bay Lakers Announce 2025-26 Season Schedule
Published on September 2, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
South Bay Lakers News Release
EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers announced today their 2025-26 NBA G League season schedule. The team will tip off its 18th season of basketball at home versus the Valley Suns Saturday, Nov. 8, at UCLA Health Training Center.
The season slate features 24 home games, including 14 contests on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday. The schedule includes seven back-to-back sets, starting with consecutive home matchups versus the Valley Suns Nov. 8 and 9.
The NBA G League season is divided by the Tip-Off Tournament followed by the regular season. This year's NBA G League Winter Showcase will take place in Orlando Dec. 19-22. Following the Tip-Off Tournament, the Lakers will open their 36-game regular season slate Saturday, Dec. 27, at the Oklahoma City Blue. The team will conclude the regular season with a five-game homestand, beginning March 20 versus Grand Rapids and ending March 28 against Sioux Falls.
Spectrum SportsNet will once again serve as the regional broadcast home for South Bay Lakers basketball.
