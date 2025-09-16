South Bay Lakers Acquire Returning Player Rights to Caleb Daniels and Michael Devoe

South Bay Lakers News Release







EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers have acquired the returning player rights to guards Caleb Daniels and Michael Devoe in a three-team trade with the Sioux Falls Skyforce and College Park Skyhawks. In exchange, South Bay sends the returning player rights to Alex Fudge to Sioux Falls.

Daniels (6'4", 210) appeared in 50 games (10 starts) for the Skyforce in 2024-25, averaging 10.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 28.2 minutes. Across two NBA G League seasons with Sioux Falls (2023-25), the 26-year-old has appeared in 97 games (34 starts) and held averages of 11.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 29.1 minutes. Collegiately, the New Orleans native played five seasons at Villanova (2020-23) and Tulane (2017-19). In his final season with the Wildcats, Daniels averaged 16.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals across 34 games (all starts).

Devoe (6'4", 183) most recently appeared in 21 games (10 starts) for Leones de Ponce in Puerto Rico's Baloncesto Superior Nacional league during the 2024-25 season, averaging 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 23.3 minutes. In NBA G League play, the 25-year-old has appeared in 90 games (33 starts) with Memphis (2023-24), Salt Lake City (2023-24) and San Diego (2022-23), averaging 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 22.6 minutes. The Florida native played four collegiate seasons at Georgia Tech (2018-22), earning All-ACC Third Team honors following his senior season.

Fudge appeared in 39 games (four starts) in two seasons with South Bay (2023-25) while averaging 7.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 17.1 minutes.







