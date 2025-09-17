Wisconsin Herd Completes Trade with Rip City Remix

Published on September 16, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, has acquired the returning player rights to Aleem Ford and a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA G League Draft from the Rip City Remix in exchange for the returning player rights to Liam Robbins.

Ford, a 6-8, 220-pound forward, has played in 144 NBA G League games across his career with the Rip City Remix, Wisconsin Herd, Cleveland Charge, and Lakeland Magic. He has accrued NBA G League averages of 11.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 28.3 minutes per game. The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native has appeared in five NBA games for the Orlando Magic and holds NBA career averages of 2.8 points and 3.0 rebounds in 14.7 minutes per game.

Ford played collegiate basketball at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Over four years with the Badgers, Ford averaged 6.6 points and 3.3 rebounds in 22.4 minutes per game.







