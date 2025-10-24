Wisconsin Herd Completes Trade with Long Island

Published on October 24, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, has acquired the returning player rights to Anthony Tarke from the Long Island Nets in exchange for the returning player rights to ShawnDre Jones.

Tarke, a 6-6, 220-pound forward, most recently played with the Long Island Nets last season, averaging 3.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 0.3 assists in three games. Over three seasons in the NBA G League, Tarke had stops at the Motor City Cruise, Santa Cruz Warriors, Long Island Nets and Wisconsin Herd. Over 52 career games, the New Jersey native holds career averages of 4.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.8 assists.







NBA G League Stories from October 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.