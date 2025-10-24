Vipers Acquire Returning Player Rights to Garrett Denbow

EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers announced today that the team has acquired the returning player rights to Garrett Denbow from the Texas Legends. In exchange, RGV has agreed to trade the returning player rights to Joel Mantynen. This trade is not subject to a physical.

Garrett Denbow (6-6, 200) spent last season playing with the San Diego Clippers, Mexico City Capitanes and the Texas Legends. In a total of 29 regular-season games, between the three teams, he averaged 4.7 points and 1.7 rebounds.

Denbow finished his collegiate career with the Anderson Trojans where he played for two seasons (2022-24). During his tenure with the team, he appeared in 56 games and totaled 975 points. The Ohio native also played with West Liberty and the University of Charleston.

Mäntynen (6-7, 178lbs.) was selected as the 12th overall pick during the 2025 NBA G League International Draft. He spent the 2024-25 season with the PS Karlsruhe Lions and the BK Levicki Patrioti Levice where he played in 35 games averaging 8.8 points and 3.5 rebounds. He spent a total of 96 games during the 2020-24 seasons with Kouvot, of the Finnish Korisliiga, in which he finished with 966 points, 354 rebounds and 200 assists.

