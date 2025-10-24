Osceola Magic Acquire Javon Freeman-Liberty and Mike Miles from Windy City Bulls

Osceola Magic News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic have acquired the returning rights to guards Javon Freeman-Liberty and Mike Miles from the Windy City Bulls, General Manager of the Osceola Magic Kevin Tiller II announced today. In exchange, the Magic will send Windy City the returning rights to guard Mac McClung and center Chris Walker. Osceola will also receive a first-round pick (2nd overall) and second-round pick (43rd overall) in the upcoming 2025 NBA G League Draft.

Freeman-Liberty (6'4", 190, 10/20/1999) spent the 2024-25 G League season with the Windy City Bulls, appearing in 19 games (14 starts), averaging 20.1 ppg., 6.7 rpg. and 3.4 apg. in 34.7 minpg. Last season was Freeman-Liberty's second stint with Windy City, his first having come in the 2022-23 season. The former DePaul guard also spent the 2023-24 season split between the Raptors 905 and the Toronto Raptors in the NBA.

Miles (6'2", 195, 08/24/2002) played 18 games in the G League split between the Iowa Wolves and Windy City Bulls during the 2024-25 season. He averaged 6.4 ppg. and 1.6 rpg. in 14.8 minpg. Miles also played a season with the Texas Legends in the 2023-24 season.

McClung (6'2", 185, 01/06/1999) joined Osceola prior to the 2023-24 season after spending time with South Bay, Windy City and Delaware. The Texas Tech product started all 85 games he appeared in with the Magic and averaged 24.2 ppg., 5.9 apg., 4.2 rpg. and 1.1 stlpg. in 33.9 minpg.

Walker (6'9", 200, 12/22/1994) played with the Magic from 2023-25, appearing in 70 games (17 starts) while averaging 4.3 ppg., 4.9 rpg. and 1.1 blkpg. in 13.2 minpg. Since entering the G League in 2015, Walker also spent time with Rio Grande Valley, Long Island, Agua Caliente, Iowa, Texas and Cleveland.

The Magic will host the Texas Legends on Opening Night, presented by 7 Brew on Friday, November 7 at Osceola Heritage Park. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The first 1,000 fans will receive an Osceola Magic home schedule t-shirt, courtesy of 7 Brew. Tickets are available now at OsceolaMagic.com or by calling 407-447-2140.







