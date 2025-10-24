Wisconsin Herd Announces Coaching Staff for 2025-26 Season

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, announced today the coaching staff for the 2025-26 season. Head Coach Beno Udrih returns to the Herd for his third season, joined by assistant coaches Derrick Alston, Omar Mance, and Steve Ongley. Keegan Brown will also return as video coordinator.

Derrick Alston joins the Herd for his second season as assistant coach. Alston, born in Hoboken, New Jersey, attended Duquesne University and was named to the Duquesne University Hall of Fame in 2000 as the second all-time leading scorer in basketball history. Alston started his professional career playing for the Philadelphia 76ers (1994-1996) before joining the Atlanta Hawks (1996-97). Following his time in the NBA, Alston played internationally, earning championships in three different leagues, two EuroCup championships, and being named Finals MVP. Alston began his coaching career with the Houston Rockets (2012-2015) before joining the NBA G League as an assistant and head coach for the Westchester Knicks (2015-2022) and an assistant coach with the College Park Skyhawks (2022-23). He has also coached internationally in Canada and Mexico.

Omar Mance returns to the Herd as an assistant coach after previously serving as a player development assistant during the 2023-24 season. Last season, Mance worked at Grand Canyon University as the Chief of Staff. Before his first stint with the Herd, Mance was the Head Coach at Trevecca Nazarene University (2018-2023) and, before that, an assistant coach at his alma mater Rice University for two stints (2007-08 and 2017-18). Mance also spent time at Vanderbilt University as the Director of Recruiting and Player Personnel on their 2017 NCAA tournament team and worked at Liberty University and Army West Point as an assistant coach for three seasons each. Prior to his coaching career, the Atlanta native played one season at LSU before finishing his career at Rice, where he was a second-team All-WAC selection in 2003 and was named the Owls' MVP in both 2002 and 2003.

Steve Ongley joins the Wisconsin Herd as an assistant coach. Before coming to the Herd, Ongley spent four seasons on the staff at Howard University, aiding in the Bison's 2023 MEAC tournament championship and their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 30 years. He has also held assistant coaching roles at Dartmouth, Columbia, and Colby College. A Connecticut native, Ongley played collegiately at Colby-Sawyer College, helping the Chargers win the Commonwealth Coast Conference championship in 2003.

Keegan Brown is entering his second season as video coordinator for the Wisconsin Herd. Before joining the Herd, Brown completed five seasons with BYU men's basketball, where he advanced from video coordinator to director of video and strategy, and ultimately director of player personnel. At BYU, he oversaw video, analytics, in-game strategy, NIL cap management, the transfer portal, player development, and scouting coordination.







