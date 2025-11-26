Stephen Thompson Jr. Selected to Play for Puerto Rico in November World Cup Qualifiers

OSHKOSH, Wis. - Puerto Rico's national basketball program announced that Wisconsin Herd guard Stephen Thompson Jr. has been named to the Puerto Rico National Team roster for the November 2025 Men's World Cup Qualifying Team.

Thompson Jr. has appeared in all eight games for the Herd this season, averaging 11.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 28.0 minutes per game. Over four seasons in the NBA G League, Thompson Jr. has appeared in 95 games, holding career averages of 12.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 28.1 minutes per game.

He has appeared for Team Puerto Rico in 21 games over his career, including two games in the 2024 Summer Olympics, where he averaged 7.5 points in 11.15 minutes per game. Puerto Rico hosts Jamaica twice in this qualifying window, beginning Friday at 5:10 PM CST.

As part of his international duty, Thompson Jr. will miss the Herd's next two road games. In a subsequent roster move, the Herd has added Lacey James from the available player pool.







