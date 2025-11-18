Jeremiah Tilmon Named to November 2025 USA Men's World Cup Qualifying Team
Published on November 18, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Wisconsin Herd News Release
OSHKOSH, Wis. - USA Basketball announced today Wisconsin Herd center Jeremiah Tilmon has been named to the 12-man roster for the November 2025 USA Men's World Cup Qualifying Team.
Along with Tilmon, the roster includes MarJon Beauchamp, Pedro Bradshaw, Garrison Brooks, Torrey Craig, Kessler Edwards, Kyle Guy, Nate Hinton, Brandon Knight, Jaden Shackelford, Javonte Smart and Ryan Woolridge.
The November 2025 USA Men's World Cup Qualifying Team will hold training camp Nov. 21-26 in Miami before tipping off against Nicaragua in Managua, Nicaragua, on Nov. 28 at 7:10 p.m. CT and in College Park, Georgia, on Dec. 1 at 6:10 p.m. CT.
Tilmon, a 6-10, 260-pound center, is currently averaging 4.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in four games with the Herd this season. During the 2024-25 season, he appeared in 25 games with Shenzhen in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA). The Missouri product averaged 5.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in 11.0 minutes per game while shooting 69.4% from the field in his first CBA season. Tilmon also spent three seasons in the NBA G League from 2021-24 with the Osceola Magic, Raptors 905 and Greensboro Swarm, appearing in 104 games.
