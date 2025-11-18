Garrison Brooks Named to USA Basketball November 2025 Men's World Cup Qualifying Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado - USA Basketball today announced the 12-man roster and coaching staff for the November 2025 USA Men's World Cup Qualifying Team, which will play Nicaragua in Managua, Nicaragua, and in College Park, Georgia, on Nov. 28 and Dec. 1, respectively. Tickets for USA-Nicaragua in College Park are available at usab.com/tickets.

The 12 athletes slated to compete for the USA have professional experience in the NBA, NBA G League and internationally with six players having prior USA Basketball experience.

The November 2025 USA Men's World Cup Qualifying Team includes MarJon Beauchamp, Pedro Bradshaw, Garrison Brooks, Torrey Craig, Kessler Edwards, Kyle Guy, Nate Hinton, Brandon Knight, Jaden Shackelford, Javonte Smart, Jeremiah Tilmon and Ryan Woolridge.

Smart boasts the most USA Basketball experience, most recently winning bronze at the 2025 FIBA Men's AmeriCup, which was also held in Managua, in August. Smart, a two-time USA junior gold medalist, previously played in two AmeriCup Quaifying windows in November 2024 and February 2025.

Hinton has played in a pair of Qualifying windows for USA Basketball, most recently in November 2024 ahead of the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup. He is the only player with FIBA World Cup Qualifying experience, having appeared in the 2023 World Cup Qualifying Window 6.

Craig, Edwards, Knight and Tilmon will make their national team debuts. Craig was a member of the 2019 USA Select Team, which trained alongside the 2019 USA National Team prior to the 2019 FIBA World Cup. Edwards competed in training camp for the 2019 USA Men's U19 National Team, while Tilmon attended the 2016 U18 National Team training camp. Knight participated in the 2010 Nike Hoop Summit with the USA taking a 101-97 victory over the World.

Former NBA head coach Stephen Silas, who led the USA to 2025 AmeriCup bronze in August, will once again helm the team for this window. Silas coached 2025 AmeriCup Qualifying Windows 2 and 3. He will be assisted by Patrick Mutombo, who was on staff in August, and Marlon Garnett, who will make his USA Basketball coaching debut. Clay Moser will serve as scout for the team.

The USA will hold training camp Nov. 21-26 in Miami before tipping off in Managua on Nov. 28 at 8:10 p.m. ET and in College Park on Dec. 1 at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Fans can watch 2027 FIBA Men's World Cup Qualifying on Courtside 1891. With a free account, USA games will stream free of charge in the United States.

As previously announced, the USA will compete in six World Cup Qualifying windows from November 2025 to March 2027. In total, 80 national teams will compete for one of 32 berths to the 2027 FIBA Men's World Cup in Doha, Qatar.

Following Window 1, the USA will host a pair of games vs. Dominican Republic and Mexico on Feb. 26 and March 1, 2026, respectively, in Oceanside, California. Window 3 will see USA play a pair of road contests in Dominican Republic on July 3 and Mexico on July 6, 2026. Nations will be regrouped for Windows 4-6.

In the FIBA Americas zone, 16 teams will play across six windows with seven advancing to the World Cup. For more information, click here .  

Under the current qualifying format, which dates back to the 2019 FIBA Men's World Cup, USA Basketball has compiled a 19-5 record and has finished atop their respective group in both 2019 and 2023.

The USA are winners of two of the last four FIBA World Cups (2010, 2014).







