South Bay Forward Drew Timme Named NBA G League Player of the Week

Published on November 18, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

South Bay Lakers News Release







EL SEGUNDO - South Bay Lakers forward Drew Timme has been named NBA G League Player of the Week for games played Friday, Nov. 7, through Sunday, Nov. 16. The honor is the second of Timme's career and first with the South Bay Lakers.

Timme helped guide South Bay to a perfect 3-0 start to the season, posting three consecutive 20-point games, including one 30-point performance. In victories over the Valley Suns (Nov. 8 and 9) and Rip City Remix (Nov. 16), the 25-year-old averaged 30.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 34.6 minutes.

The Texas native opened the season against the Valley Suns with a double-double, recording 34 points, 11 rebounds and six assists while posting a game-high plus-minus of +42 in the 144-105 victory. The following night, Timme posted 29 points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in the 123-113 win. In South Bay's recent 113-111 victory over Rip City, the Gonzaga University product recorded 27 points, six rebounds and four assists.

The South Bay Lakers get back to action on the road against the Salt Lake City Stars Tuesday, Nov. 18. The team returns to El Segundo for a weekend contest versus the Santa Cruz Warriors this Friday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m. PT at UCLA Health Training Center.







