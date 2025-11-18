Austin Spurs Acquire Trey McGowens
Published on November 18, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs News Release
AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs announced today that they have acquired guard Trey McGowens from the available player pool.
McGowens, 6-3/190, most recently played with Zalakeramia-ZTE KK in Hungary last season, appearing in 43 games while averaging 10.7 points, 2.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 22.4 minutes. Prior to playing in Hungary, McGowens competed for the Edmonton Stingers in Canada during the 2023-24 season, averaging 15.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 24.3 minutes.
The Pendleton, South Carolina, native finished his college career at the University of Nebraska (2020-22), where he averaged 8.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 26.8 minutes across 44 games. He previously spent two seasons at the University of Pittsburgh (2018-20), averaging 11.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 30.8 minutes appearing in 64 games.
McGowens will be available for the Spurs when they face the Osceola Magic tomorrow at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT, and the game will air on ESPN+.
