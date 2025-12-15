Vipers Hold off Squadron to Obtain 133-127 Win

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (7-6), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, defeated the Birmingham Squadron (4-9) on Sunday afternoon at Legacy Arena.

Birmingham scored the opening bucket of the game, but the Vipers then struck back and took control with a 19-9 lead and 7:39 on the clock. However, the Squadron picked up the pace and began a 10-0 run which tied the competition at 19-19 with 4:53 to go in the first. RGV then broke away, but the game reached another standstill at the two-minute mark when the game was tied at 28-28. Birmingham then jumped out ahead and sent the game into the second quarter with a 34-31 advantage.

At 7:22 in the second quarter, the game was tied once more with a score of 45-45 but things were different as this time the Vipers were the ones to pull away with a 73-59 advantage at the half. The Vipers continued to be ahead in the third quarter, but Birmingham had cut its deficit down to 101-91.

The Squadron turned things around in the fourth quarter yet again. With 10:16 remaining in the game, the Vipers were leading 108-95 and the Squadron then went on a 11-0 run. Birmingham was just getting started with its momentum as the team managed to tie the game at 121-121 with less than three minutes to go. Despite the Squadrons final push, the Vipers were able to hold off the team and secure a 133-127 victory.

Vipers Teddy Allen once again led all scorers with 39 points and made seven of nine three-pointers. Cameron Matthews dropped 21 points followed by Daishen Nix with 18 points.

Jaden Springer finished the night for the Squadron with 26 points followed by Keion Brooks Jr. with 21 points and Johnny O'Neil with 17 points.

