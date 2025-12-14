905 Remain Undefeated, Silencing the Celtics in Maine
Published on December 14, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Raptors 905 News Release
Raptors 905 (13-0), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, extended their winning streak to 13 games after defeating the Maine Celtics (9-5) Saturday afternoon. Chucky Hepburn paced the 905 with his team-leading fifth double-double, finishing with 22 points, 13 assists, and four steals. Kendall Brown led the effort for the Celtics, contributing a game-high 23 points, two rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block.
Off the bench, David Roddy topped all reserves with 15 points, two rebounds, four assists, and a block. Max Shulga rounded out the scoring for Maine, contributing 16 points, three rebounds, eight assists, and three steals in the Celtics loss.
Raptors 905 close out the tip-off tournament in Westchester Tuesday at 11:00am while the Celtics prepare for the Winter Showcase in Orlando, Florida. Schedule to be announced at a later date.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS
905 22 32 27 31 112 HEPBURN 22 SARR 8 HEPBURN 13
CELTICS 28 29 24 26 107 BROWN 23 WILLIAMS 8 SHULGA 8
905 Remain Undefeated, Silencing the Celtics in Maine
