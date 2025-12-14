Legends Erase 28-Point Deficit to Stun Spuns in Comeback Win

Frisco, TX - The Texas Legends (7-7) bounced back from a 28-point deficit to defeat the Austin Spurs (12-2) 126-122 at Comerica Center.

After surrendering 81 points in the first half, the Legends locked in defensively, outscoring Austin 68-41 after the break, including a dominant 33-18 third quarter to complete the comeback.

Dalano Banton led the charge for the Legends with 35 points, 13 assists, and 2 steals, making it his second straight game with 30+ points and 10+ assists. Moussa Cissé made his Legends debut, grabbing a game-high 16 rebounds and adding 16 points, 4 blocks, and 4 offensive boards in 22 minutes.

Miles Kelly chipped in 21 points and Zhaire Smith added 12 points and 9 rebounds as Texas outshot the Spurs 50.6% to 42.7% from the field. The Legends dominated the paint, outrebounding Austin 51-44 while scoring 54 of their points inside.

Jayden Nunn led the Spurs with 28 points, while Micah Potter added 23 points and 13 rebounds in the loss.

The Legends will now prepare for the 2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase beginning on Dec. 19th, with their Showcase schedule TBD.







