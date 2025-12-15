Osceola Magic Fall to Memphis Hustle in Second-Straight Game

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic (8-5) fell 121-119 in a dramatic fourth quarter to the Memphis Hustle (6-7) on Sunday afternoon at Osceola Heritage Park. Charlie Brown Jr. scored a team-high 21 points for Memphis.

Magic guard Lester Quiñones recorded 28 points, six rebounds and six assists to lead Osceola. Jalen Crutcher tallied 20 points, and Javonte Smart dropped in 19 on 7-of-15 shooting. Will Baker (11 points and 11 rebounds) and Reece Beekman (14 points and 10 rebounds) both picked up their first double-doubles of the season.

The Hustle shot 13-of-20 from the field and 3-of-5 from three in the first quarter to take control early. Throughout the first half, the Magic struggled to find their rhythm, missing all 13 threes, and headed into the locker room down by 22.

Slowly but surely, Osceola creeped back into the game, outscoring Memphis by 15 points in the third. Jalen Crutcher led the charge with 10 points while Alex Morales, Baker and Quiñones dropped in seven each.

The Magic climbed all the way back and tied the game at 119 after Crutcher hit three free throws with 10.8 seconds left. But DeJon Jarreau hit two free throws for the Hustle to end Osceola's comeback hopes.

Up Next:

The Magic finish their Tip-Off Tournament group play schedule against the Memphis Hustle on Tuesday, December 16 at Osceola Heritage Park. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN+ and FanDuel Sports Network Florida.

Tuesday's game will mark the team's annual Holiday Party game, presented by Florida Blue. The first 1,000 fans will receive a holiday-themed replica jersey. Fans can purchase single game, season and group tickets at OsceolaMagic.com/2025-26-tickets.

Head Coach Dylan Murphy:

"It's about their competitiveness and they're competitive guys by nature. They weren't happy with how we played in the first half and came out in the second half ready to take care of business. We almost pulled it off, but again we have to come out in games a little sharper. We've been putting ourselves in some holes recently and we have to be better to start games."

