Austin Spurs Acquire Christian Koloko

Published on December 14, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs announced today that they have acquired center Christian Koloko from the available player pool.

Koloko, 6-11/225, most recently spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers on a Two-Way contract. He appeared in 37 games for the Lakers during the 2024-25 season, averaging 2.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 9.2 minutes. Prior to joining Los Angeles, Koloko was selected by the Toronto Raptors with the 33rd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. He appeared in 58 games for the Raptors during the 2022-23 season, averaging 3.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 13.8 minutes.

The Douala, Cameroon, native played three seasons at the University of Arizona (2019-22), appearing in 91 games (56 starts) and averaging 7.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 17.8 minutes. As a junior, he earned Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, Pac-12 Most Improved Player and First-Team All-Pac-12 honors.







NBA G League Stories from December 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.