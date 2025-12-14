College Park Drops Second Straight Contest to Greensboro in 'Holiday Game Presented by Aaron's'

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks (5-9) lost their second straight game at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park against the Greensboro Swarm (10-4) in their annual 'Holiday Game presented by Aaron's,' 119-100.

Malik Williams recorded his third straight double-double and sixth in his last eight games, finishing with 20 points, 16 rebounds and four assists in 38 minutes. Williams has grabbed 10-or-more rebounds in the first half in three straight games and became the first Skyhawk since Chris Silva in 2022 to post back-to-back games with 20+ points and 15+ rebounds, per Elias Sports.

Rookie guard Deivon Smith posted a career-high 20 points to lead all bench scorers, adding seven rebounds and four assists.

Javan Johnson finished the contest with 19 points and five rebounds, marking Johnson's 10 th game of the season with 15-or-more points.

The opening period was a tightly contested battle featuring seven lead changes as both teams traded baskets early. College Park found its rhythm late in the quarter, knocking down a pair of three-pointers to close the frame and secure a four-point advantage, 23-19, heading into the second.

To start the second quarter, Greensboro used a 15-6 run fueled by second-year guard Antonio Reeves, to regain the lead. The Swarm managed to maintain their advantage through the period, sending College Park into the break trailing 51-48.

The Swarm continued to extend their lead early in the third quarter and led by as many as 15 points in the period. Similarly to their last match up, the Swarm controlled the game through the fourth quarter leading to a 119-100 victory.

Greensboro center PJ Hall finished the contest with a game-high 28 points, nine rebounds, and three assists. Antonio Reeves added 23 points, shooting 6-12 from beyond the arc, while Liam McNeely chipped in 16 points and a career-high 12 assists.

The Skyhawks conclude the Tip-Off Tournament with a 5-9 record and now head to the G League Winter Showcase in Orlando, Florida from Dec. 19-22, where each team's record will reset to 0-0. New to this season, each team's first game will begin the regular season.







