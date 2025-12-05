Dynamic Duo Captain Vipers to a Win

December 4, 2025

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas. - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (5-5), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, earned a 125-107 win over the Mexico City Capitanes (5-6) with Teddy Allen and Isaiah Crawford paving the way with a combined 63 points on Thursday night at Bert Ogden Arena.

RGV tipped off the game with a strong 14-2 start. Efe Abogidi speared the Vipers to its strong start after he put up the first six points of the game. The Vipers picked up its biggest lead of the quarter with a 23-8 advantage. Not much changed as the quarter came to a close and the home team secured a 34-20 lead. Allen was a major part of the Vipers success after he put up 13 points for the team.

Throughout the majority of the second quarter the Vipers stayed consistent with its lead, that was until less than four minutes remained in the half and the Capitanes cut its deficit down to three points and a score of 49-46. RGV continued to separate its lead which resulted in a 57-48 intermission.

During the second half of the game the Vipers picked up its biggest lead (18 points) of the night which they maintained until the very end of the game to secure a 125-107 win over the Capitanes.

Houston Rockets two-way, Crawford, posted a double-double with 31 points and 13 rebounds. Allen fell short of a double-double with 32 points and nine rebounds. Abogidi finished the night with 18 points.

James Bouknigh and Isaih Moore finished with 17 points each. Felipe Haase and Wade Taylor IV both scored 15 points each.

On Saturday, Dec. 4 the Vipers will have its final home game of the year. The team will celebrate Christmas with a Merry Swishmas theme night. Fans will have the opportunity to take photos with Santa. Doors open at 6 p.m. CST and tip-off is at 7:00 p.m. CST. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.







